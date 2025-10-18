Cremonese vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20th 2025

Cremonese and Udinese bring round seven of the Italian Serie A to an end when they square off at the Stadio Giovanni Zini on Monday. Davide Nicola’s men saw their unbeaten start to the league campaign come to an end last time out and will be looking to bounce back here.

Cremonese were outclassed and outplayed by a star-studded Inter Milan side just before the international break as they fell to a 4-1 defeat when the two teams met at the San Siro Stadium.

Before that, Nicola’s side picked up two wins and three draws from their first five games since returning to the Italian top flight while scoring six goals and conceding four across the five matches.

Having gained promotion from Serie B last season, Cremonese have picked up nine points from their six Serie A games to sit 10th in the table, one point and two places above Monday’s visitors.

On the other hand, Udinese needed a second-half strike from Christian Kabasele to salvage a 1-1 draw against Cagliari at the Bluenergy Stadium last time out.

Having kicked off the Serie A campaign with two wins and one draw from their first three games, Kosta Runjaic's men have failed to taste victory in three straight league matches, claiming one point from a possible nine.

While Udinese will be looking to find their feet on Monday, they will need to be at their best at the Stadio Giovanni Zini, having won just three of their nine away games in the league since the start of March.

Cremonese vs Udinese Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Cremonese and Udinese, with Kosta Runjaic’s men picking up two wins and one draw from their previous three encounters.

Their most recent clash ended in a 3-0 victory in favour of Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium courtesy of first-half goals from Lazar Samardzic, Nehuen Perez and Isaac Success.

Cremonese are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 competitive home games, picking up four wins and five draws since the start of March.

Udinese have won just two of their most recent nine Serie A matches while losing five and picking up two draws since May 11.

Cremonese vs Udinese Prediction

With just one point from their last three games, Udinese appear to have run out of steam and will be looking to find their feet on Monday.

However, Cremonense have been tough to beat on home turf this year and we are backing them to secure a narrow victory in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Cremonese 2-1 Udinese

Cremonese vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cremonese to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Udinese’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the visitors’ last six matches)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More