Cremonese vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022

Cremonese will host Udinese to the Giovanni Zini Stadium on matchday 12 of Serie A on Sunday (October 30).

The hosts are the only team without a win in the Italian top flight this season. They have just four points and are languishing at the bottom of the standings. In their previous outing, they fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Sampdoria, with Omar Colley scoring a 78th-minute winner.

Udinese, meanwhile, are winless in their last three outings and fell to their second loss of the campaign last time around against Torino. Gerard Deulofeu cancelled out Torino's lead in the first half, but Pietro Pellegri's winner helped Torino to a 2-1 win.

Udinese are sixth in the standings, three points off fourth-placed Atalanta.

Cremonese vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have locked horns 41 times across competitions, but this will be their first meeting thiscentury. Cremonese lead 16-10 lead in wins, while 15 games have ended in draws.

Cremonese are unbeaten in their last 13 league meetings against Udinese, but they emerged victorious in their last meeting in the Coppa Italia second round in 1996.

The hosts are the only team without a win in Serie A this season and have lost four of their last five games.

Cremonese have failed to win their last 11 Serie A games.

Udinese are unbeaten in nine of their last ten away league games.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in six of Udinese's last seven Serie A ga,es.

Cremonese also have the worst defensive record in Serie A, conceding 22 goals, with 11 of them coming in five home games.

Cremonese vs Udinese Prediction

Cremonese have struggled on their return to the top flight and are winless after 11 games. Just two of their nine goals have come at home, so the trend could continue.

Udinese, meanwhile, have struggled in recent outings but have scored at least twice in four of their last five away games and should do so here. Going by current form of the two teams, the visitors should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-2 Udinese

Cremonese vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Udinese to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Gerard Deulofeu to score or assist any time - Yes

