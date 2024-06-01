Criciuma vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | June 2nd 2024

Criciuma and Palmeiras return to action in the Brasileiro Serie A when they go head-to-head at the Estádio Heriberto Hülse on Sunday. This will be their first encounter since 2014 when Abel Ferreira’s men won both home and away league fixtures between the sides.

Criciuma’s Copa do Brasil campaign came to an end a fortnight ago as they fell to a 2-0 second-leg defeat against Bahia to lose 3-0 on aggregate in their third-round clash.

Cláudio Tencati’s side now turn their attention to Serie A, where they picked up their first win of the season on April 27, edging out Vasco da Gama 4-0 at the Estádio São Januário.

Having gained promotion from Serie B last season, Criciuma have enjoyed a solid start to the top-flight campaign, claiming one win and three draws in their first three Serie A matches

Trending

Palmeiras, on the other hand, wrapped up their Copa Libertadores group-stage campaign last time out when they played out a goalless draw with San Lorenzo on home turf.

This saw Ferreira’s men finish unbeaten in Group F, claiming four wins and two draws in their six matches to clinch top spot with a six-point lead above runners-up San Lorenzo.

Palmeiras now turn their attention to Serie A, where they have picked up two wins and four draws from their opening eight matches to collect eight points and sit ninth in the table.

Criciuma vs Palmeiras Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Palmeiras have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won their last four games against Criciuma since August 2004.

Ferreira’s men are unbeaten in seven consecutive away matches across all competitions, picking up four wins and three draws since March’s 1-0 loss at Santos.

Criciuima have won just one of their last six matches while losing twice and claiming three draws since the start of April.

Palmeiras have failed to win four of their most recent five Serie A games, losing twice and picking up two draws since mid-April.

Criciuma vs Palmeiras Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their Copa do Brasil exit, Criciuma will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result this weekend.

However, Palmeiras have been a tough nut to crack and have the firepower needed to get this one over the line.

Prediction: Criciuma 0-2 Palmeiras

Criciuma vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Criciuma’s last five games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - No (Palmeiras have kept five clean sheets in their last six away games)