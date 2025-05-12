Cristal vs Cerro Porteno Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2025

Cristal will entertain Cerro Porteno at Estadio Nacional de Lima in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. With Group G’s top spot already secured, the three other teams will be vying for second place.
Cristal vs Cerro Porteno Preview
Sporting Cristal sit third but are tied on four points with second-placed Cerro Porteño. Both teams are eying a place in the next round, but third-placed Bolívar, on three points are still in the race, with two rounds of matches to spare. The hosts will claim the second spot if they prevail over Cerro Porteno in this game.
Los Cerveceros finished second in the Peruvian Primera División last season to qualify for their seventh consecutive Copa Libertadores since 2019. After 11 matches in the 2025 Peruvian Primera División Torneo Apertura, Cristal sit in the sixth spot, tied on 19 points with five other teams.
Cerro Porteno sit second in the group, although they are eight points behind the leaders Palmeiras, who have been flawless so far. The Brazilian giants have won all four matches, claiming the available 12 points. The visitors must avoid a defeat on Tuesday to conserve their place in the group.
El Ciclón finished third in the 2024 Paraguayan Primera División to qualify for the ongoing Copa Libertadores – their 46th participation. They are in search of their first title after reaching the semi-finals on six occasions. Cristal and Cerro Porteno played out a 2-2 draw in their first meeting of Group G.
Cristal vs Cerro Porteno Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Cristal have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches against Cerro Porteno.
- Cristal will come into this meeting on the back of three straight wins, scoring 10 goals against four.
- Cristal have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.
- Cerro Porteno have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road in all competitions.
- Cristal have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Cerro Porteno have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Cristal – W-W-W-L-D, Cerro Porteno – W-L-L-W-D.
Cristal vs Cerro Porteno Prediction
Both teams are on a must-win mission, as a defeat would jeopardize their positions in the standings. Cristal are yet to record a win against the visitors.
Cerro Porteno hold a better head-to-head record over the hosts but are yet to find success at Estadio Nacional de Lima.
Cristal are the favorites based on home advantage.
Prediction: Cristal 2-1 Cerro Porteno
Cristal vs Cerro Porteno Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Cristal to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Cristal to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Cerro Porteno to score - Yes