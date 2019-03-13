×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano hat trick powers Juventus over Atletico

IANS
NEWS
News
313   //    13 Mar 2019, 11:31 IST
IANS Image
Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo . (File Photo: IANS)

Turin (Italy), March 13 (IANS) Cristiano Ronaldo notched a hat trick to lead Juventus 3-0 over Atletico Madrid for a 3-2 aggregate victory in their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

Atletico, whose Wanda Metropolitano stadium is the venue for this year's final, won the first leg 2-0 and took a conservative approach to Tuesday night's duel at Turin's Allianz Stadium, where the home side went for goal from the starting whistle.

Juve's Giorgio Chiellini put the ball in the Atletico net in the 4th minute, but the goal was called back for a Ronaldo foul on goalkeeper Jan Oblak, reports Efe news.

Atleti did an admirable job of keeping their shape, yet the pressure continued to build and the breakthrough came in the 27th minute, when Ronaldo got his head to Federico Bernardeschi's cross and beat Oblak to cut the visitors' edge in half.

Cristiano threatened twice more before half-time: a bicycle kick and another header that both went wide and the teams went to the dressing rooms with the tie still in the balance.

Three minutes into the second half, Ronaldo's header off Joao Cancelo's cross drove Oblak back into the net. Though the keeper made the stop, enough of the ball crossed the line for the referee to signal goal.

Both coaches made changes. Atletico's Diego Simeone pulled Thomas Lemar in favour of Angel Correa and Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri opted to replace Leonardo Spinazzola with Paulo Dybala.

The match then settled into an extended quiet stretch until the 80th minute, when Allegri took the bold step of sending in 19-year-old Moise Kean, the star of last week's Serie A win against Udinese.

Kean had a chance to score the winner, but failed.

Advertisement

With five minutes left in regulation, Correa brought down Bernardeschi in the box and the referee awarded a penalty.

Ronaldo, who dispatched Juve from the spot last season for Real Madrid, fooled Oblak and converted to set off delirium among the 40,000-plus in the stands at the Allianz.

IANS
NEWS
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus Superstar matches Lionel Messi's Champions League record with a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo's mesmerizing hat-trick saves Juventus from the brink
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Cristiano Ronaldo creates new European goal-scoring record with hat-trick against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
'That's why Juventus signed me', Cristiano Ronaldo boldly declared after his masterful hat-trick
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo nets hat trick to send Juventus into CL quarters
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo equals Lionel Messi's Champions League hat-trick record - Twitter reactions
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Juventus' sensational comeback against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Juventus won against Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo equals Messi's Champions League hat-trick record
RELATED STORY
Diego Simeone reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after Juventus beat Atletico
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us