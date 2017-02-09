Video: 100 best goals from Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid career

Sit back and enjoy Cristiano Ronaldo's 100 best goals in a Real Madrid shirt

One of the two standout players of this generation, Cristiano Ronaldo has redefined the meaning of being a prolific goalscorer. Ever since his move to the Spanish capital, his goalscoring exploits have been absolutely mindboggling.

In just 373 appearances for the All Whites, the Portuguese superstar has hit an incredible 384 goals. Having joined Madrid in 2009, Ronaldo has unbelievably scored 50+ goals in all seasons since 2010. He is already the club’s record all-time goalscorer and he has broken a host of goalscoring records during his time at Madrid such as having the most hat-tricks and he is also the all-time Champions League top scorer.

During his time at the Bernabeu, Ronaldo has inspired Los Blancos to 2 Champions League title, 1 La Liga, 2 Copa Del Reys, 2 FIFA Club World Cups and 2 UEFA Super Cups. Undoubtedly one of the greatest if not the greatest Real Madrid player of all time, the 4 time Ballon d’Or winner will be looking to guide his club to even more trophies in the season.

In this video, we see all types of goals which show how complete a player the Real Madrid legend is. Freekicks, long shots, beautiful solo goals, scarcely believable headers are all part of this collection.

The legendary Portuguese superstar always seemed to bring his best in the big matches scoring plenty of stunning goals in the big matches against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona or in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed sportsman on social media and arguably has the most number of fans in the world. Each and every goal in this video has added to the legend of Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar might be 32 at the moment, bu there is no signs of him slowing down and even today, he is the main man in Zidane’s Real Madrid.

Sit back, enjoy and watch the 100 best goals of Cristiano Ronaldo in a Real Madrid shirt.