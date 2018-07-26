Cristiano Ronaldo's 5 Most Controversial Red Cards

Ronaldo was once sent off for pushing the referee Barcelona but it wasn't his most violent outburst

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be a player especially known for possessing a volcanic temperament. But this has not stopped Juventus' new forward from receiving 10 red cards throughout his career. Today we revisit the five most controversial send-offs of CR7's career.

Ronaldo is not especially known for possessing a violent temper on the field. But even he has failed to avoid such incidents completely.

With a new challenge set for Juventus in the tough Serie A competition, we are to see if this attitude is to plague Ronaldo once more. Here are five instances when Ronaldo was sent off while playing at the club level.

#1 Aston Villa vs Manchester United: May 2004

Ronaldo received two yellow cards against Aston Villa

Manchester United fans got a glimpse into the less pleasant aspects of Ronaldo's penchant for cards in his first season. In this game against Aston Villa, the last of the season, Ronaldo received two yellow cards. The first was offered for diving, the second for time wasting.

This was to be the player's first red card offense. Fortunately, the second yellow card decision was successfully disputed by the club, meaning Ronaldo was not forced to serve a suspension.

Ironically, it had been Ronaldo who scored twice for United to hand them a 2-0 victory. The player's time in Manchester was one that included plenty of club success and individual accolades.

But at the end of the last game of the 2003/04 season, Manchester United found themselves in a disappointing third place. The club would have to wait until 2007 to lift the Premier League trophy once again.

