Cristiano Ronaldo advises Neymar over the Brazilian's future and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 23rd July 2017

Neymar has received an advice from Cristiano Ronaldo over his future

Bundesliga

The 21-year-old has joined Cologne from Sporting Gijon

RB Leipzig accept a bid for Naby Keita

The long, agonising transfer saga between Liverpool and RB Leipzig for Naby Keita is reportedly coming to an end with the Germans accepting the third bid from Liverpool. According to Winner sports, a bid of £75 million is accepted by Leipzig with the club hierarchy believing that they would not get more than this for the Guinea international.

Keita is keen on joining Liverpool and has already said goodbyes to his teammates.

Cologne sign highly rated Jorge Mere

The Bundesliga side have completed a major coup by signing Spain's U-21 centre back, Jorge Mere. The defender played every minute for his national side in the last month's Euros competition and is considered as a future Spanish star.

Mere joins Cologne on a five year deal from Sporting Gijon and will straight go into the playing eleven of Peter Stoger's side. After signing for Cologne, Mere said, "It's a club where young players can develop themselves. There were plenty of rumours, but my aim was always to join Cologne."