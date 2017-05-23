Cristiano Ronaldo and other footballers pay emotional tribute to Manchester Arena attack victims
Manchester United, Arsenal and other football clubs also expressed their grief at the tragic incident.
Cristiano Ronaldo and many footballers – both past and present – paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bomb blast which has rocked the world. The bomb blast happened towards the end of pop sensation Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester and has left 22 people dead along with another 59 injured.
Ever since, ISIS have claimed responsibility for the heinous act and one Salman Abedi – who was killed in the blast – has been identified as the lead suspect behind the bombing. It is the biggest and the worst act of terror in England since the 2005 suicide bombing in London – which took the life of 52 people.
An atrocity such as this has the power to unite the entire world and condemn terrorism in unison and so it has, as tributes have been flowing from all corners of the world. Footballers have also taken to social media platforms to express shock and to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.
Ronaldo had spent six years in England with his former club Manchester United and was one of the first to express his grief on social networking site Instagram. Here is what he wrote:
Here is how the football clubs paid tribute:
What the footballers had to say...