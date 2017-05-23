Cristiano Ronaldo and other footballers pay emotional tribute to Manchester Arena attack victims

Manchester United, Arsenal and other football clubs also expressed their grief at the tragic incident.

Manchester United players observe a minute’s silence for those who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena bombing

Cristiano Ronaldo and many footballers – both past and present – paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bomb blast which has rocked the world. The bomb blast happened towards the end of pop sensation Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester and has left 22 people dead along with another 59 injured.

Ever since, ISIS have claimed responsibility for the heinous act and one Salman Abedi – who was killed in the blast – has been identified as the lead suspect behind the bombing. It is the biggest and the worst act of terror in England since the 2005 suicide bombing in London – which took the life of 52 people.

An atrocity such as this has the power to unite the entire world and condemn terrorism in unison and so it has, as tributes have been flowing from all corners of the world. Footballers have also taken to social media platforms to express shock and to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

Ronaldo had spent six years in England with his former club Manchester United and was one of the first to express his grief on social networking site Instagram. Here is what he wrote:

So sad to hear the news from Manchester. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims. #prayformanchester A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 23, 2017 at 2:26am PDT

Here is how the football clubs paid tribute:

Today our thoughts are with the people of Manchester – a city of pride, passion and hope that welcomed us so warmly this time last year. pic.twitter.com/htGeYsodpQ — England (@England) May 23, 2017

We are deeply shocked by last night’s terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2017

It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017

The thoughts of all of us at Arsenal are with those affected by the tragic events in Manchester — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 23, 2017

The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with all those affected by last night's incident in Manchester. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 23, 2017

From Amsterdam with love to Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the loved ones of those affected. — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 23, 2017

What the footballers had to say...

Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy... A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 23, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

My thoughts are with the people of #Manchester. #PrayForManchester — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 23, 2017

Much rage, much pain! My condolences and support to the victims' family member involved in the atrocious attack to the heart of the city. pic.twitter.com/hV4JsvV4cQ — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) May 23, 2017

Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 23, 2017

I've just landed on Buenos Aires and I was shocked to hear the news about Manchester. My thoughts are with you #PrayForManchester — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 23, 2017

Can't believe what's happening to this world.My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/oV1hvg9lGj — David Silva (@21LVA) May 23, 2017

Such terrible news in Manchester. Thoughts and prayers with all those affected — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) May 23, 2017

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It's a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 22, 2017

So sad to hear of what happened in Manchester

My thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected#StandTogether#PrayForManchester pic.twitter.com/F3cD3uPoQv — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) May 23, 2017

Truly awful news from the great city of Manchester. Thoughts are with all those affected. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 22, 2017