Cristiano Ronaldo can lead Portugal to Confederations Cup glory

The dress rehearsal for the World Cup begins this weekend, and CR7's side deserve to be cast as favourites ahead of Germany and Chile.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo lead Portugal to their second international trophy in as many years?

One year on from defeating France to win Euro 2016, Portugal are targeting more summer success as they travel to Russia for the Confederations Cup.

Fernando Santos’ side were rather dour in the manner they won the European Championship 12 months ago, playing an uninspiring brand of defensive football in which they leant heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo to lead their charge, supported, to a lesser extent, by Nani, William Carvalho and Andre Gomes.

They narrowly avoided qualification at the group stage, coming from behind three times to draw 3-3 with Hungary, and progressed without winning a single fixture. That pattern continued in the knockout stages; on their way to winning the trophy, they beat only Wales in 90 minutes.

It made for pretty grim viewing, and though the coach has named what is quite an exciting squad on paper for Russia 2017, there is always a chance he could relapse towards his naturally defensive tendencies.

Still, led by Ronaldo, voted the world’s best player in 2016, they start as one of the favourites to win the competition. They are battle-hardened and extremely hardnosed, plus they have an abundance of attacking talent.

A look at the group stage

Moving through the group stage should not pose Portugal too many problems. Ever the pragmatist, Santos is unlikely to ask his side to be too expansive in their opening match against Mexico on Sunday as they pose arguably their greatest threat in the group stages.

A fixture against Russia, who are in something of a stage of disarray only a year before they are expected to shine on the world stage, follows. No doubt Portugal will feel that is a game they are well capable of winning, with their opponents inexperienced and struggling for form, albeit improving after switching to a 3-5-2 system under coach Stanislav Cherchesov.

The final outing, against New Zealand, should be little more than a formality.

And the big stage

Chile and Germany are expected to emerge from the other pool, and while the Europeans are favourites, they are in a state of transition and have gone east with a squad containing only nine players who have played 10 or more times for the national side. It is, therefore, the South American champions, with Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal, who should be seen as posing the more significant threat.

Man for man, Portugal can well argue that they have the strongest squad in the competition, and even their style of play has started to become more exciting over the last year.

After losing their opening World Cup qualifier in Switzerland, they have scored 28 goals in seven matches, and though these were largely against mediocre opponents, such free-scoring is unheard of from a Santos side. It makes for a refreshing change, particularly with so many flair players at his disposal.

Ronaldo has, of course, been the focal point. The Real Madrid man struck twice in their recent 3-0 win over Latvia, but it is the rise of Andre Silva that has given the national team another dimension. In just eight international appearances, the recent AC Milan signing has seven goals.

But there is more. Over the last year, wide midfielder Bernardo Silva has developed his game to such an extent he has become a big-money signing for Manchester City, while former Monaco midfield team-mate Joao Moutinho is coming off a strong season, too.

In the rearguard, Portugal also look strong. Ricardo Carvalho, one of the unexpected stars of Euro 2016, may be gone, but Pepe, as uncompromising and competitive as ever, remains. Bruno Alves and Jose Fonte offer vastly experienced options alongside the Real Madrid man, while Nelson Semedo, one of the hot properties on the transfer market, is also on the panel.

Portugal, then, must start as favourites to win the Confederations Cup. They have talent, experience and the reigning Ballon d’Or winner. This is their chance to throw down a marker for next summer, when it really matters.

