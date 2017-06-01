Cristiano Ronaldo comments on his rivalry with Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo talked up Lionel Messi and his rivalry with him in a recent interview

Opponents, not rivals

What’s the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about his relation with Lionel Messi during his interview with FOX Sports Argentina. The two are considered "fierce rivals" in the world of football, but the players have nothing but respect for each other.

"I like to see all good players and Messi is one of them. He is a player I really enjoy seeing him on the pitch and all the great players. Whenever I'm with him, I have a very good relationship with Messi," Ronaldo said.

"It's not that I go to his house and eat together. He is not a friend, but I consider him a companion by profession and not a rival because I don't like it, like comparisons. It is part of the work and the world of football." added the Real Madrid star.

In case you didn’t know...

Ronaldo and Messi are considered to be the best in the world right now. The debate of who's better has been going on for years now with no logical conclusion.

The two have won the Ballon d'Or for the last nine years with Messi taking home 5 and Ronaldo winning the other 4. Cristiano is in line to make it five each if he wins the Champions League on June 3rd.

The Real Madrid star has already won the league title and has guided Los Blancos into the Champions League final. He scored a hat-trick against Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in the knockout stages, and that has boosted his chances even more.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo has made it clear to the media that he's in competition with Messi but has no other rivalry with the Argentine. He's also revealed that he enjoys watching the Barcelona star play on the pitch.

While saying that they are not rivals, he has also stated that they aren't friends off the pitch either. He likes to be compared with Messi but does not see them being companions away from the pitch ever.

Author’s Take

It's good to see Ronaldo coming out and making things clear to the public. The fans are never going to stop arguing with each other, and the media is always going to make up stories about them.

There were stories of Ronaldo having a curse word as a nickname or a code-name for Messi in the Madrid dressing room a few years back, and all that is put to rest with this revelation from the Portuguese international.