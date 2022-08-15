Cristiano Ronaldo eating lunch alone rather than with Manchester United teammates; argues against high-pressing approach - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly eating lunch alone rather than eating with his Manchester United teammates.

According to The Athletic, the 37-year-old forward has also been arguing with manager Erik ten Hag over the team's high-pressing approach.

Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_ @TheAthleticUK:

ETH changing mind on Ronaldo, more open to exit but still no offers

CR eaten lunch alone rather than with team mates

Vardy striker target

Players knew plan/XI for Brentford on Weds, with exception of Varane v Maguire Inside #mufc ETH changing mind on Ronaldo, more open to exit but still no offersCR eaten lunch alone rather than with team matesVardy striker targetPlayers knew plan/XI for Brentford on Weds, with exception of Varane v Maguire theathletic.com/3506797/2022/0… Inside #mufc @TheAthleticUK:👋 ETH changing mind on Ronaldo, more open to exit but still no offers🍴CR eaten lunch alone rather than with team mates👀 Vardy striker target🙈 Players knew plan/XI for Brentford on Weds, with exception of Varane v Maguire theathletic.com/3506797/2022/0…

The Red Devils are coming off the back of a humiliating clash against Brentford at the weekend, where they found themselves 4-0 down after just 35 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes, but was ineffective throughout the clash and is reportedly keen to leave the club in search of Champions League football.

There were concerns before the start of the season that the veteran attacker would have a problem when trying to fit into Ten Hag's system. The former Ajax boss demands high-intensity from his players as well as tactical cohesion and pressing from the front.

The Dutch boss' side were torn apart at the weekend, with the latest reports surrounding the Portuguese superstar surely not helping. The Athletic report also claims that Ten Hag is now more open to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner leaving the club this summer, but they have still not received any offers.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Rio Ferdinand:



“I don’t feel sorry for the players, I feel sorry for Ten Hag, He’s come in expecting new signings. People are moaning at Cristiano Ronaldo but he’s sitting there thinking, I’m expecting new signings as well.” Rio Ferdinand:“I don’t feel sorry for the players, I feel sorry for Ten Hag, He’s come in expecting new signings. People are moaning at Cristiano Ronaldo but he’s sitting there thinking, I’m expecting new signings as well.” https://t.co/CbREVp6Quq

Manchester United target Leicester City superstar to replace Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

The previously mentioned Athletic article also claims that United are now targeting Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy during the window. The 35-year-old has less than 12 months left on his current deal and his high-intensity and outstanding pressing is seen as an ideal option for the 20-time champions of England.

Vardy is considered to be one of the greatest Premier League forwards, having scored 133 top-flight goals, which puts him 14th on the all-time list. Although the former England forward is a key part of Leicester's team, the Foxes are currently going through a tough spell.

They are yet to sign a single outfield player this season and their club captain and number one goalkeeper for over a decade, Kasper Schmeichel, left just days before the start of the campaign. Several of their key players, such as Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and Wesley Fofana, have been heavily linked with moves away from the Midlands club.

Manchester United will certainly need a new striker this summer, especially if Cristiano Ronaldo does end up leaving the club. Edinson Cavani has already departed Old Trafford this summer, while Anthony Martial, who enjoyed an excellent pre-season, has picked up an injury.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashwin