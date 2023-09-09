Cristiano Ronaldo escapes red card after catching ex-Manchester United teammate on the head with studs during Portugal vs Slovakia

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo escaped a potential red card for a coming together with Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday (September 8).

Thanks to Bruno Fernandes' fine 43rd-minute strike, the visitors led at the break in Bratislava. Seventeen minutes into the second period, Ronaldo was played in by Bernardo Silva to extend Portugal's advantage on the night.

The Selecao captain, though, missed his first attempt. While going for his second, Dubravka had come out to smother the attempt, but Ronaldo's high boot caught the Slovak goalkeeper in the face. The 38-year-old immediately apologised to his former Manchester United teammate.

The referee brandished a yellow for Ronaldo, ruling him out of Portugal's matchday six clash at home to Luxembourg on Monday (September 11). Ronaldo indicated that his 'foot had slid up from Dubravka's chest to his face', as per Mirror. VAR had a look at the incident but didn't upgrade the offence to red, so the five-time Ballon d'Or winner stayed on the pitch.

Fourteen minutes after the incident, Ronaldo had the chance to get on the scoresheet, but his attempt from a narrow angle was comfortably saved by Dubravka.

Meanwhile, with Portugal holding on for the slender win, they extended their perfect start in Group J to five games, five points clear of Slovakia and Luxembourg. Roberto Martinez's side have scored 15 unanswered goals.

How Cristiano Ronaldo has fared in UEFA Euro qualifying for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a star performer for Portugal since his senior debut 20 years ago. The 38-year-old has scored 123 goals in 201 appearances, both records in men's international football.

Ronaldo is participating in his fifth European Championship qualifying campaign. He has a record haul of 36 goals in 40 games, with five of them (in as many games) coming in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. He also has four assists.

The 38-year-old is looking to play a record-extending sixth European Championship next summer in Germany. For context, no other player has played more than four. Ronaldo is the all-time top-scorer in the Euro finals, with 14 goals in 25 games, and also has nine assists.