Cristiano Ronaldo features in leaked Manchester United kit photoshoot for 2022-23 season 

Cristiano Ronaldo has featured in Manchester United's new jersey photoshoot. The Portuguese star's photos were leaked today ahead of the official unveiling that's expected this month.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford has been under a cloud since the club confirmed the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the new manager for next season.

Despite the forward scoring 18 goals in the Premier League this season, some of the Manchester United supporters have been unhappy with the change in the club's style of football since he rejoined last summer, and there were rumors of a possible departure.

However, it looks like he will remain at the club next season. Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in a photoshoot for the unveiling of the new kit, and that is being seen as a sign of him staying at Old Trafford next season.

Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo staying at Manchester United next season

Ralf Rangnick will be leaving his interim manager's post at the end of the season. He was quizzed on Ronaldo staying at the club next season, and distanced himself from the decision-making process.

The German claimed that the question needs to be put in front of Erik ten Hag when he arrives and Cristiano Ronaldo himself to know if he has any other plans. He said:

"This is something that we should speak about between Erik and the board and myself. Cristiano has another year of contract. It is also important to find out what he wants, if he wants to stay."

"We have to still be fair with the players. We had quite a few other players scoring goals, I remember, in my first 10 games, we had 10 different goalscorers. It is how many opportunities can we create and how many goalscorers. Right now, we very much rely on Cristiano, he also showed a good performance when Chelsea were in possession. But there has to be a focus on bringing in a couple of new strikers for sure."

Rangnick has agreed to become the Austrian national team coach after his interim role is over but will have a role at Old Trafford too. He is set to become a consultant at Manchester United and could eventually have a say in Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club from behind the scenes.

Edited by S Chowdhury