Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez love $25,000-worth dessert that includes 5 grams of 23-karat edible gold - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez enjoy the exotic things in life, which include an astounding $25,000 dessert.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Pronto (via La Critica), Ronaldo splashes out on the Frozen Haute Chocolate. It's one of the most expensive desserts in the world which only the wealthiest in the world can afford or have access to.

Cristiano Ronaldo's family usually asks for this dessert when dining out, which comes in a box containing six portions. These portions include diamonds and other precious stones and are made from 28 varieties of cocoa. It also boasts five grams of 23-karat quality edible gold.

The dessert is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the most expensive dessert in the world. It was added to the menu of the Serendipity 3 restaurant in New York in 2007.

Ronaldo has adapted to life in the Saudi Pro League football with ease since arriving at Al Nassr in January. The Portuguese legend has bagged 11 goals and two assists in 13 appearances for the Riyadh outfit.

His partner Georgina Rodriguez joined Ronaldo in the Middle East with their family. The couple regularly post pictures of themselves enjoying meals at fancy restaurants. One thing's for sure: the Ronaldo family certainly has a sweet tooth.

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to buy Georgina Rodriguez an expensive bag

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) refused Rodriguez's bag request.

Georgina Rodriguez's life has been on display in the latest season of her Netflix series 'Soy Georgina'. It explores her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo while delving into how she lives her life on a daily basis.

The Spanish model is regularly seen buying fashion items and spends a pretty penny doing so. However, Rodriguez revealed in a recent interview with El Homiguero that her partner refused to buy her a new bag. She said (via Ellae Online):

"I asked for the same one I have but bigger. He told me, 'I refuse. I'm not going to buy it for you'. I tell him, 'Well, I'll buy it myself.'"

That was because Rodriguez already had the same bag but wanted a bigger one for herself.

The Spaniard is becoming synonymous with fashion and was caught giving her friends rules regarding touching one specific bag. She told her friends in an episode of Soy Georgina:

"I like Hermes, Gucci, Prada. So feminine. I love Louis Vuitton, Inditex, but also Decathlon. I love Nike, Mayoral, all brands. I like to combine. I love tracksuit jewelry. Some don't want to understand, but they will."

Poll : 0 votes