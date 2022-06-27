Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez spotted enjoying vacation and dancing in El Lio nightclub in Ibiza

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying his time during the season break. He is currently vacationing around Europe with wife Georgina Rodriguez and their kids, before joining the squad for pre-season.

The Portuguese star was in Mallorca last week and his latest whereabouts are in Ibiza, as reported by Metro.

The couple have been spending some quality time with their kids - Cristiano Jnr, aged 12, Mateo and Eva, who are twins aged five, Alana, four, and their two-month old daughter Bella.

However, on Saturday, the Portuguese star decided to give his undivided attention to Georgina Rodriguez as the two headed out to party in a nightclub, leaving onlookers in awe.

The smitten lovebirds looked ravishing as they had a blast at the El Lio nightclub. Ronaldo looked debonair as he sported a bright blue blazer and matching trousers.

His wife was seen in a sensual body-hugging strapless emerald green dress. The two matched each other with similar sparkling diamond necklace jewellery.

Metro reported that the couple danced the night away, hugging and kissing each other on numerous occasions. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez then left El Lio in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by security guards.

It is a relief for the fans of the Manchester United star to see him in a relaxed mood after what has been a tragic year for their family.

Georgina Rodriguez, who was pregnant with twins, lost her son at the time of delivery earlier this year in April, while her daughter Bella survived.

Cristiano Ronaldo offered a gateway out of Manchester United this summer

The last few days have seen a rise in speculations regarding the Portuguese international's future at Old Trafford, with various teams interested in the 37-year-old striker.

The Sun reported that the superstar's first club, Sporting Lisbon, has approached him and would like Cristiano Ronaldo to return if he wants an exit from Manchester United. However, Erik ten Hag wants the striker to stay at the club.

The forward made 25 appearances for his native club before signing for the Red Devils in 2003. The Sporting hierarchy believe that they can lure the Red Devils marksman back to Portugal, especially with the team playing in the Champions League next season.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



"I will retire there. I have to give it to them even if it is one season of my service. They scouted me while no one saw something special in me, they made me and without them I would be probably working at McDonalds." #MUFC 🗣️ Cristiano Ronaldo on Sporting Lisbon:"I will retire there. I have to give it to them even if it is one season of my service. They scouted me while no one saw something special in me, they made me and without them I would be probably working at McDonalds." 🗣️ Cristiano Ronaldo on Sporting Lisbon:"I will retire there. I have to give it to them even if it is one season of my service. They scouted me while no one saw something special in me, they made me and without them I would be probably working at McDonalds." 🙌🇵🇹 #MUFC https://t.co/08HvDQGNVC

The striker's mom, Dolores, would definitely be delighted if her son moved back home. Last September, she said on a Sporting Clube de Portugal podcast:

"He has to come back. I already told him. Son, before I die I want to see you return to Sporting."

In reply, the 37-year old said:

"Let's see."

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far