“Cristiano Ronaldo is good, but Lionel Messi is 10 times better” – When ex-Real Madrid forward made bold claim on GOAT debate

Former Real Madrid striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar once proclaimed that Lionel Messi is far better than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Huntelaar, 40, played a lone season at Los Blancos just before their record goalscorer Ronaldo would arrive in the summer of 2009. The now-retired Dutch forward scored eight times in 20 games - all in La Liga - for the Madrid giants.

Huntelaar himself was a prolific striker during his playing days, scoring nearly 350 goals for eight different clubs, including AC Milan and Ajax. In an interview before Euro 2012, where Ronaldo's Portugal and Huntelaar's Netherlands were clubbed in Group B, the Dutchman told Elf Voetbal (via Ara) about Mesis and Ronaldo:

The Dutchman acknowledged that Ronaldo was good, but Messi was '10 times better' because of his superior ability in enclosed spaces, elaborating:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is good, but Messi is ten times better. Messi can surpass his rivals in a small square meter, while Ronaldo needs more space."

Ronaldo and Messi are widely regarded as two of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. They have scored over 800 goals for club and country and won individual and team accolades galore.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still going strong despite being on the wrong side of 30. Both players are in sizzling form for their respective club side after leaving European football.

Ronaldo, 38, has hit the ground running in his first full season with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 11 times in 11 games across competitions - including 10 goals in eight league games.

Meanwhile, Messi, 36, has hit the ground running at MLS side Inter Miami, whom he joined this summer on a free transfer after a two-season stint with Paris Saint-Germain.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions. That includes 10 goals and an assist in seven Leagues Cup games as the Herons won the competition for their first-ever trophy.

However, Messi scored only once in five MLS games as the David Beckham co-owned side fell short in their quest for the playoffs.