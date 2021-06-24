Portugal 2-2 France: Hits and Flops as Portugal survive the group of death | UEFA Euro 2020

Portugal's talisman Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice from the spot to ensure Portugal advanced to round of 16 at Euro 2020.

It was a cagey affair to start with but Ronaldo broke the deadlock after Hugo Lloris came to try to punch a free-kick but caught Danilo in the face to give away a penalty.

The lead lasted for fifteen minutes as just before the stroke of half-time, Mbappe went down in the box rather easily, and it resulted in a soft penalty. He wasn't having the best of games but Karim Benzema dispatched the penalty with real authority to level this up for France.

Three minutes into the second half, Paul Pogba set up Karim Benzema beautifully and the striker fired the ball past Rui Patricio to score his team’s second goal. There was a VAR check but the goal stood.

Portugal were on the brink of elimination from Euro 2020 but up-stepped Cristiano Ronaldo like he always does. Jules Koundé handled the ball inside his box and Ronaldo slotted another penalty home to ensure his side's qualification.

The 'Group of Death' at Euro 2020 ended with France finishing at the top and Germany grabbing second place. Holders Portugal had their hearts in their mouths but survived the scare as they qualified as one of the third-placed teams.

There are some mouth-watering knockout fixtures coming our way but let us first take a look at the Hits and Flops from this game.

Euro 2020: Portugal vs. France Group F game - Hits and Flops

#5 Hit - Paul Pogba

Another Paul Pogba masterclass for his national team at Euro 2020

It is always interesting and exciting to see an in-form Paul Pogba razzle-dazzle in the midfield with his amazing range of skills. The Manchester United star had another masterclass performance where he showed-off his exceptional passing against the defending Euro champions.

There was purpose in everything Pogba did and even got a fabulous assist to his name when he set up Karim Benzema for his team's second goal. The 28-year old played another brilliant ball as well but wasn't finished by Kylian Mbappe.

Pogba's ball control and dribbling ability has been the French side's biggest weapon at Euro 2020 and he has been one of the best players in this tournament.

#4 Flop - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe could not make a mark in this game at Euro 2020

Kylian Mbappe did not have much impact on the game, which was a bit unlike him. He had his moments but much more was expected from arguably France's best player in the squad.

Mbappe had a big part to play in his team's first goal when he went down inside the box to win a penalty, but the decision made was surely soft and went in his favor.

It is surprising how Mbappe hasn't scored yet at Euro 2020 but a lot of it goes to his finishing in front of goal. He was through on goal against the defending champions as well but made it fairly easy for Patricio while trying to curl it around him.

Didier Deschamps will hope the young superstar gets his first goal soon and boost France's chances of winning Euro 2020.

Edited by Rohit Mishra