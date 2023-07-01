Cristiano Ronaldo leaves neighbours furious with construction of his mansion in Portugal - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's neighbours are reportedly least pleased about the construction of the Al-Nassr striker's mansion back in Lisbon (via Football Transfers). The project that began three years ago has a year remaining before its completion.

The building that was initially supposed to cost around £10 million has soared to a staggering £28 million. Speaking to Look Magazine, one of the neighbours of the former Manchester United striker said (via Goal):

"They've been building for three years. The house is so big it looks like a hospital. My street has been closed for months, my garden is full of dust. All because of Pharaoh Ronaldo's pyramid.”

Reports suggest that the 38-year-old striker will move to his luxurious mansion after his retirement. The property, which includes a swimming pool and an underwater walkway, is expected to host Ronaldo's family in the years to come.

Having spent three years in Italy, the 2016 European Championship winner also owns a luxury villa in Turin apart from properties in Madeira and on the outskirts of Madrid.

The Portuguese international's side (Al-Nassr) finished in second place behind Al-Ittihad as they failed to claim the Saudi Pro League in Ronaldo's first season. Following the arrival of the former Real Madrid forward, several top talents from Europe have made the move to Saudi Arabia.

Among others, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante will join Saudi Pro League winners Al Ittihad with Koulibaly set to play for Al Hilal.

West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle performs Ronaldo's "Siiuuu" celebration

Oakland Athletics v Toronto Blue Jays

West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle recently uploaded a video of himself on Instagram, running around a baseball field and performing Ronaldo's trademark "Siiuuu" celebration.

Gayle was on the ground of the Canadian baseball team Toronto Blue Jays and received a special jersey from the side as he threw the first pitch before the Jays took on the Oakland Athletics. Retired Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh replied with a laughing emoji after coming across the hilarious clip.

The Al-Nassr striker has quite the fanbase when it comes to the sport of cricket. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is yet another who looks up to the 38-year-old.

