5 best forwards in La Liga at the moment

We rank the 5 best forwards in Spain's top division

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 08 Aug 2017, 15:24 IST

Who comes out on top? Ronaldo or Messi?

La Liga is filled with Superstars. Granted Neymar left Barcelona in a mega money move to join PSG, but Spain's top division is still filled with talent and the best players in the world. Arguably the two greatest players of all time ply their trade in La Liga and there are plenty of other forwards as well who have caught the eye with some eye-catching performances.

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi obviously feature on this list, one or two names on this list might come as a bit of surprise. Some very well established names also miss out as the list is based on current form.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the 5 best forwards in La Liga at the moment:

#5 Iago Aspas

Aspas earned a Spain national team call-up thanks to his impressive performances in the League

Liverpool fans might be shocked by his inclusion on the list, but there is no denying the fact that Aspas was one of the standout performers in La Liga last season. The highest scoring Spaniard in the League, Aspas almost singlehandedly made a very average Celta Vigo side into a good one.

Blessed with good dribbling skills, technical ability and finishing skills, the Celta Vigo star with his good performances even earned a call up to the Spain national team. Finding space in tight areas is Aspas' speciality and he was extremely clinical last season scoring 19 League goals at an impressive rate of 122 minutes/goal.

At 30, Aspas is currently at the peak of his career and Celta Vigo will be hoping that the talented forward continues his good form this season. On a personal note, should Aspas continue his good form, he will be more than hopeful of making it to the 2018 Spain World Cup squad.