Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: Modern day football Gods

Football's greatest pride in a picture

Nothing remains at the end of the day, just like our lives and the people around us, the mobile phones we use, the memories we share with people so dear to us, our cars, jewellery and many more that.

But, just but, if there is one thing that can never be easily erased is, the best thing that's ever happened in football history, the era of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. My god, these two football icons have clearly escalated the popularity of this amazing sport and more so, they've done the unthinkable that I can actually name you several amazing players from the past who were not even able to tail even an inch to what these two football gods have done.

We've seen some amazing rivalries in the past: Maradona - Pele, Ronaldo - Zidane, Roy Keane - Patrick Vieira, Johan Cryuff - Franz Beckenbauer, but question is, how are these rivalries anywhere near to Cristiano and Messi? Who is actually better, Ronaldo or Messi? Are they both that good that they are incomparable to one another?

Having won a combined ten Ballon d'Or/FIFA Ballon d'Or awards (5 each), to me, both of them are widely regarded as the two best players of their generation and among the best of all time. They are often regarded as the record-breakers, for a simple fact of breaking regular 50-goal barrier in a single season and have already scored 600 goals each for their country and club.

Ronaldo, 33, began his professional career with Sporting CP, making his debut on 7 October 2002, and in 2003, the lad caught the attention of Sir Alex Ferguson, former legendary Manchester United manager. Believe it or not, he was only signed for $12.2 million. Ronaldo was becoming a fan favourite, popular among football fans across the globe, gaining global attention, and was even being compared to the likes of Eric Cantona and George Best, two of the best players United ever had!

From a little boy who was not convincing enough to persuade his dad about his love, passion and desire for football, is now regarded as the best player in the world of football! If there is one thing that haunts Ronaldo till now, is the fact that his dad is no longer around physically to share his success.

During his remarkable six years at Manchester United, Ronaldo won all major titles, such as the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and the prestigious Premier League trophies. He then departed to Real Madrid in 2009, where success grew even bigger for the Portuguese! He currently holds the highest goal-scoring record for the club and is regarded as a "goal-scoring machine".

Ronaldo has won almost anything there is to be won in professional football, except for the World Cup!

On the other hand, we have Messi the Messiah. Messi, unlike Ronaldo, has spent his entire professional career at the Spanish club, FC Barcelona. Messi was spotted at the age of 13 by Barcelona scout, Josep Maria Minguella, and promptly moved to Spain to join the academy. Messi was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency at the age of 10, and upon joining Barcelona, the club paid for his treatments.

Throughout the early years of his career, Messi had to endure the pressure of the tag, "The new Maradona". The Argentinian is very known for his dribbling skills, vision and clinical finishing.

Now, when it comes to national level performance, Messi seemed very average compared to Ronaldo. Messi comes from a team that has the likes of, Aguero, Dybala, Di Maria, Rojo and many more, but who does Ronaldo have? Alright, he has Quaresma. Who else?

To me, Ronaldo's versatility gives him the edge over Messi and the goal-scoring records of course. Ronaldo can play with anyone, Messi needs certain, specific group of players to perform.

Additionally, a leader is what describes Ronaldo's standpoint in Portugal. He leads the team, and sometimes, all a leader needs is some pinch of ego and firmness. I believe Portugal's track record of recent years has greatly reflected the way Ronaldo has led the team as a captain. One good example would be the Euro 2016 triumph over France.

Ultimately, Ronaldo who has the edge over Messi when it comes to goal-scoring records, leadership qualities and major titles, I still believe there is no player bigger than the game itself!

Ronaldo and Messi: embrace these magical football gods, enjoy the game and learn to appreciate the both of them.