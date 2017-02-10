Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci gives his verdict

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Are undoubtedly the 2 greatest footballers of our generation

What’s the story?

The debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has gone on endlessly and Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci had his say when asked who was better between the two. Speaking to reporters, Bonucci explained:

"They are different but they are both too difficult to score. I think they each have their own style. Messi has more talent, a supernatural talent, but Ronaldo has built himself. He became a kind of augmented player.

"Nevertheless, they are both exceptional, a class above, phenomenal players. Playing against them was something clearly stimulating. You have to give 110% because 100% is not enough.

"It is always very exciting for me to pit myself against this kind of superstar because you can not rest for a moment. They force you to use every gram of energy there is in you. With them, we realize things that we would could not do in normal matches.”

In case you didn’t know...

The debate between Messi and Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down. The two of them have shared the last 9 Ballon d’Or awards between themselves with Cristiano Ronaldo claiming his 4th Ballon d’Or trophy in 2016.

Many footballers have weighed in on the debate as to who is better and fans are always eager to know a top defender’s perspective on the two great footballers.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo and Messi are both at the peak of their careers. While the Portuguese superstar had a stunning 2016, guiding Real Madrid to the Champions League title and inspiring Portugal to the Euro 2016 championship, Lionel Messi also was at his usual best finishing as the top scorer in 2016.

Choosing between the two is almost impossible and rather than based on ability, the choice is usually made on personal preference. Bonucci’s answer shows that both Ronaldo and Messi have earned a remarkable amount of respect from their peers.

What’s next?

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will look to continue dominating world football. While Messi has started 2017 in stunning fashion, the Real Madrid superstar has slightly struggled to find his best form. Knowing Cristiano Ronaldo however, the Portuguese Superstar will be itching to answer his critics in his trademark style in the upcoming matches.

Sportskeeda’s take

A number of players, pundits and fans have weighed in on this debate and there is almost always no clear majority as to who is better. Instead of indulging in constant comparison between the two legends, it will be better if we all take a backseat and enjoy the fact that we live in the same era as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo