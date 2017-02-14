Video: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - rivals on the pitch, friends off it

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have a lot of respect for each other

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been talked about at length with both sets of fans vociferously defending their favourites. However, what has been evident from a long time is the amount of mutual respect the two greatest footballers of our generation have for each other.

When Ronaldo himself was asked recently about the constant comparisons with Lionel Messi, the Portuguese Superstar answered:

"Cristiano is Cristiano and Messi is Messi. We are both great players with individual and team titles that speak for themselves. The comparison? I don't like to compare, that word doesn't exist for me. We are different, two people just doing their jobs, that is all.

"He tries to be the best player for his team and I try to do the same for mine. We are rivals because we play for different clubs, but when we are together we show each other mutual respect. We have a normal relationship.

"People compare us all that time, that is normal. People even compared our sons when they were born and talk about who is the fastest and smartest at school. This is all part of the business. But I think that you can't compare these things."

This video shows in full detail the amount of mutual respect the two have for each other. The above quotes and the incidents in the video prove beyond doubt that there is no animosity between the game’s two greatest players.

It is heartening to see the cordial relationship between the two greatest players of our generation and while fans might argue endlessly on who is better, we as football lovers should enjoy the fact that we live in the same era as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

