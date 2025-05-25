Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When Emiliano Martinez commented after question from iShowSpeed

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gave a clear response when asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by YouTuber IShowSpeed in 2023. The Argentine goalkeeper has been a godsend for the national team, transforming them into one of the best in the world in recent years.

Martinez helped La Albiceleste win the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa America. The Aston Villa man had a quick conversation with self-professed Cristiano Ronaldo fan IShowSpeed ahead of the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

When the YouTuber asked the Argentine to choose between the Portuguese and La Pulga, Martinez reiterated his allegiance to his countryman.

"Ah man, you can't, you can't, what do you think? It's only one man for me. It's lefty (Lionel Messi). I know you are Ronaldo but, mate, no way," said Martinez.

IShowSpeed accepted his answer without protesting, before moving on to other questions. However, the YouTuber did try a cheeky dig at the end of the conversation, stating that he is 'Ronaldo for life, man.'

Martinez replied immediately, stating:

"Haha, no chance!"

The 32-year-old's response is not too unexpected, given he once said that he was willing to give his life for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Lionel Messi has found tremendous success with his national team in recent times after decades of frustration.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has also been quite successful with Portugal in his career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner won the 2016 Euros and the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League.

How many goals have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo scored for their national teams?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is the record goalscorer in men's international football, with 136 goals and 37 assists from 219 games for Portugal to date. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is second on that list, having scored 112 goals and set up 58 more from 191 games for Argentina.

CR7 has registered eight goals and two assists from 22 games at the FIFA World Cup. La Pulga has, on the other hand, has 13 goals and eight assists from 26 games at the tournament.

The Argentine has reached the final of the greatest sporting spectacle on earth on two occasions, winning once. Ronaldo's best finish at the World Cup was in 2006, when his team reached the semifinals. Both players are expected to feature at next year's mega event across the Atlantic, which is likely to be their swansong.

