Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When Everton star Abdoulaye Doucoure made his pick

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, in 2021, picked Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. The Malian midfielder has come up against both superstars of modern football in his career.
Doucoure face La Pulga just once in his career, during his time in LaLiga. The Malian was part of the Granada side that lost 3-0 to Lionel Messi's Barcelona in the league in the 2015/16 campaign.
Meanwhile, Doucoure faced Cristiano Ronaldo thrice in his career, in LaLiga when the Portuguese played for Real Madrid and in the Premier League during his second stint with Manchester United. The 32-year-old won one and lost one of the three games.
Speaking in 2021 to Everton's YouTube channel, Doucoure gave a short answer when asked to choose between the Portuguese and the Argentine.
"Ronaldo," said Doucoure (via insidefutbol).
Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr runs out at the end of this season, and he is yet to sign a new deal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored goals galore since moving to the Middle East, registering 91 strikes and 19 assists from 103 games.
However, CR7 has failed to win the league so far. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has won the Leagues Cup and the Supporters' Shield since joining Inter Miami in 2023. Notably, the Argentine's contract with the Herons also runs out at the end of this year.
What has Lionel Messi said about his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo?
Lionel Messi believes his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo has helped get the best out of both players. The two players have dominated football conversations for two decades and remain the benchmark of excellence.
Speaking recently to France Football, La Pulga said that both players deserve credit for their longevity.
“It’s always been a great battle, in sporting terms. I think we’ve fed off each other with this rivalry because we’re both great competitors. He too always wanted to win everything all the time," said Messi.
He continued:
“It was a golden era for us and for every football fan. We deserve a lot of credit for staying at the top for so long. Because, as they say, it’s easy to get there. What’s difficult is staying there. We stayed at the top for 10, 15 years, I don’t know... It was spectacular and remains a great memory for everyone.”
Messi and Ronaldo could lock heads one last time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.