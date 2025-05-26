Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When Thomas Muller made his pick with surprise reasoning 

Thomas Muller gave an interesting reason for choosing Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate in 2022. The German forward faced the two superstars of football multiple times for club and country in his career.
Muller locked horns with CR7 on 10 occasions in his career, winning five and losing four games. Interestingly, the Bayern Munich forward won all three games against the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in international football.
Meanwhile, Muller also faced Lionel Messi 10 times in his career, winning seven and losing three. The 35-year-old was part of the Germany team that famously won the 2014 FIFA World Cup final against Messi's Argentina.
When asked to choose between La Pulga and Cristiano Ronaldo by ESPN in 2022, Muller opted for the latter simply because of his poor record against him.
“Messi or Ronaldo? I’ll go for Ronaldo. Against Messi I have a good statistic, against Ronaldo not that good,” said Muller.
Interestingly, the German forward's most recent meeting against Lionel Messi was in the 2022/23 Champions League Round of 16. Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1-0 at the Parc des Princes, before securing a 2-0 win at the Allianz Arena.
Meanwhile, Muller last faced Cristiano Ronaldo in the group stages of Euro 2020, when Germany defeated Portugal 4-2. Both teams, however, were knocked out of the tournament in the Round of 16.
Did Cristiano Ronaldo name Lionel Messi as the best player he had seen play?
Cristiano Ronaldo once named Lionel Messi as the greatest player he had seen play - but with a twist. Speaking to talkSPORT in 2022, Piers Morgan recalled a conversation with CR7, adding that the Portuguese was incredibly respectful of the Argentine.
"I had a very interesting conversation with Cristiano, we had dinner after I first interviewed him three years ago, it was a really great conversation and I really like him as a person," said Morgan.
He continued:
"He was incredibly respectful about Messi and I said to him, 'Who's the best player you've ever seen?' He said, 'Messi, but you're asking the wrong question, you're not asking me who is the best player…', because, of course, he has never seen himself play live. So, that made me laugh."
Ronaldo's contract at Al-Nassr expires next month, and he is yet to sign an extension. Messi's deal with Inter Miami, meanwhile, runs out at the end of this year.