Cristiano Ronaldo has two conditions to stay at Real Madrid, Chelsea enter Gareth Bale race and more: Transfer round-up, May 28, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has made two huge demands to commit his future at Real Madrid. Will Florentino Perez listen?

Cristiano Ronaldo is flexing his power at Real Madrid

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on May 28, 2018:

La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the conditions to stay at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo's comments over his future after the Champions League final has cautioned Real Madrid to act fast. According to Don Balon, Ronaldo is soon expected to meet club president Florentino Perez and discuss his future in Spain.

It is reported that Ronaldo has two demands to stay put at the Bernabeu. First, he wants to earn at par with Lionel Messi and is keen on getting his salary doubled (to £700,000 per week).

Secondly, Ronaldo does not want the club to pursue a move for Neymar this summer. The five-time Champions League winner does not want to share the dressing room with Neymar as he wants to be the biggest presence at the club.

Villarreal and Valencia target Cesc Fabregas

Valencia have reportedly made Cesc Fabregas their top summer target. El Gol Digital has now claimed that Villarreal have entered the race for the Chelsea midfielder and are keen on revolving their new-look team around the former Barcelona man. Fabregas is also said to be willing for a move back to Spain.