Cristiano Ronaldo ready to leave Manchester United if crucial pending decision isn’t to his liking - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo could exit Manchester United depending on who the next permanent manager is going to be at Old Trafford.

According to a report in the Daily Star, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is seriously considering his future. The same report quotes a source who said:

"He [Cristiano Ronaldo] thought it would be better than this. He's a born winner and want to be winning more trophies, so who the next manager turns out to be will help him decide his next move."

Having arrived from Juventus in August, Ronaldo has been prolific individually at Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar has banged in goals and has already scored 14 times in 21 appearances so far.

However, the Red Devils have struggled in the Premier League and are in real danger of missing out on a top four finish. They are currently in seventh position and four points behind fourth-place Arsenal with a game in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United yet to really settle down under interim manager Ralf Rangnick

Cristiano Ronaldo with interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

It has been a mixed bag of performances under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. While Manchester United secured wins over the likes of Crystal Palace, Norwich and Burnley, they were poor in the draw against Newcastle United. More recently, the Red Devils suffered a damaging defeat at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Cristiano Ronaldo, by his own high standards, has also not been at his very best since Ralf Rangnick took over. The Portuguese superstar has contributed just two goals and an assist in five matches under the German.

Questions remain as to whether he is suited to the intense pressing style of play Rangnick wants to implement at Manchester United.

Another interesting development which could affect the search for a new permanent manager at Old Trafford is the exit of Ed Woodward. Manchester United's current Chief Executive Officer will be stepping down at the end of the month.

Richard Arnold, who will take over as the new CEO of the club from February 1, will be under immense pressure to get the managerial appointment right.

The likes of Erik ten Haag, Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers have all been linked to the job. It will be interesting to see what direction the club wants to take next season.

If reports are to be believed, this managerial decision will be crucial to keep Ronaldo at Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward has a contract until 2023, but could very well end up leaving at the end of the ongoing season.

