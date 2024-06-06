Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe, and more: Ranking 5 favorites to win Golden Boot at Euro 2024

The Golden Boot is a prestigious award that is earned by the top goalscorer during the UEFA European Championship. Many of the game's most exceptional players have secured the prize over the years, between 1960 and 2020.

The trophy was unveiled at Euro 1960 in France with Milan Galic, Francois Heutte, Valentin Ivanov, Drazan Jerkovic, and Viktor Ponedelnik, sharing the award with two goals apiece. Cristiano Ronaldo is the current holder, having scored five goals for Portugal in Euro 2020.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to face stiff competition as he looks to retain the Golden Boot this summer at the Euros, starting from June 14. With a host of superstars set to give it their all during Euro 2024, let's take a look at the top five favorites to clinch the Golden Boot:

5) Romelu Lukaku

Germany v Belgium - International Friendly

Romelu Lukaku faced the ire of fans when he missed multiple big chances for Belgium in their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Croatia, which ended in a 0-0 draw. The Red Devils were subsequently knocked out of the World Cup in the group stages after they finished third in Group F behind Morocco and Croatia.

However, Lukaku remains a strong contender to secure the Golden Boot this summer. The 31-year-old forward had a good season at Roma, netting 21 goals and providing four assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Furthermore, Lukaku's game goes up a notch when donning his nation's colors. He has scored 83 goals in 114 appearances for Belgium, including 15 goals in his last 10 games.

4) Phil Foden

Fulham FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Phil Foden arguably had the best season of his career to date in 2023-24, leading Manchester City to another Premier League title. He was also crowned the Premier League Player of the Season, amassing 27 goals and 12 assists in 53 appearances, giving him an outside shot at winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

While Foden is yet to consistently find the back of the net for England, with just four goals in 33 games, it would be difficult to exclude him from the top five, given his current form.

It remains to be seen if Gareth Southgate deploys Foden down the left or in the middle of the park, but he is almost guaranteed a position in the Three Lions' starting XI.

3) Cristiano Ronaldo

Slovenia v Portugal - International Friendly

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he looks to retain his Golden Boot in what could potentially be his final Euros tournament. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner led Portugal to Euro 2016 glory and knows what it takes to get his team over the line.

Moreover, Ronaldo was in phenomenal form during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in nine games. He is also currently the highest international goalscorer of all time, with 128 goals from 206 appearances.

The Al-Nassr ace has also performed exceptionally well in Saudi Arabia this season, amassing 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 total appearances. He also won the Golden Boot in the SPL, ending the season with 35 strikes.

Portugal have been placed in Group F alongside Turkey, Georgia, and the Czech Republic. Cristiano Ronaldo will be striving to continue his great run of form and secure the Golden Boot, considering A Selecao are the favorites to win the group.

2) Harry Kane

England v Bosnia & Herzegovina - International Friendly

While Cristiano Ronaldo may have had a strong individual season, it would be difficult to place him over Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane.

Despite not being able to win any silverware with the Bavarians, Kane ended the season as Europe's top goalscorer with 44 goals and 12 assists from 45 appearances across all competitions. He won the European Golden Shoe, ending his debut season in the Bundesliga on a high.

However, Kane will be desperate to get England over the line this summer. The Three Lions suffered a heartbreaking loss in the Euro 2020 final, losing to Italy on penalties.

The 30-year-old has been a force to be reckoned with on the international stage as well. He has scored 63 goals in 90 games for England, with eight of them coming in the Euro 2024 qualifiers where the Three Lions topped Group C with 20 points from eight games.

1) Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund: Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Kylian Mbappe made headlines on June 3 after he officially joined Real Madrid as a free agent from PSG after a prolonged period of speculation about his future. All eyes will be on him as the 25-year-old looks to win his first Euros with France after falling just short in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Despite narrowly losing to Argentina, Mbappe showed the world what he's capable of, scoring a hat-trick in the World Cup final. He also won the Golden Boot in Qatar with eight goals, outperforming the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Harry Kane.

Kylian Mbappe had another outstanding season for PSG despite facing issues with the club behind the scenes amid his transfer links to Real Madrid. He netted 44 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 appearances, winning his sixth Ligue 1 title.

With all the criticism and scrutiny behind him at PSG, Mbappe will be the favorite to win the Golden Boot at Euro 2024.