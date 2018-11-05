×
Cristiano Ronaldo names former Manchester United teammate he wants to play with again 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
386   //    05 Nov 2018, 13:30 IST

Manchester United v Liga De Quito - FIFA Club World Cup 2008 Final
Manchester United v Liga De Quito - FIFA Club World Cup 2008 Final

What's the story? 

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he misses former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney and that he would like to play with him again.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo and Rooney played together at Old Trafford between 2004 and 2009 before the Portuguese ace moved to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

During their five-year stint together, Ronaldo netted 112 goals, while Rooney scored 97. In that period, the two players won three Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and three League Cups with United.

While Ronaldo has now joined Serie A side Juventus, Rooney has made his move to MLS side DC United. 

The heart of the matter

It appears the five-time Ballon d'Or winner still holds admiration and affection for his former teammate as he has revealed that he misses playing with him. 

Speaking to Goalhanger films (via The Mirror), Ronaldo said, "For me, the power of Wayne Rooney is his mentality and strength. He never stops, he always runs, helps the team. He's a fantastic team player and he scores goals. He scored important goals, for me he's fantastic."

"He was the kid of England. Everyone loved him. He is a fantastic boy, fantastic player."

Ronaldo then went on to admit that he misses Rooney and sparked rumors of a reunion when he said that they might play together again one day.

"He scored many goals, what can I say? I miss playing with him. The future nobody knows. Maybe we'll play one day together again," he went on to add.

Video


What's next?

While Rooney's time in Europe appears to be over following a decline in form, Ronaldo is still in top form at 33, having already broken a number of records at his new club Juventus.

It is unlikely, however, that we will see the two former teammates ever play again for the same club.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Wayne Rooney Cristiano Ronaldo Sir Alex Ferguson
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
