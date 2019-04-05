×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Former Real Madrid star feels Lionel Messi more talented than CR7

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
222   //    05 Apr 2019, 10:14 IST

Former Real Madrid teammate, Guti, believes Messi is more talented than Ronaldo.
Former Real Madrid teammate, Guti, believes Messi is more talented than Ronaldo.

What's the story?

In a recent interview with Spanish media outlet Marca, former Real Madrid midfielder Guti Hernandez gave his verdict on the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

The 42-year-old Spaniard believes that Messi is more talented between the two. However, Guti feels Ronaldo is more of a goalscorer; a player with more ambition.

In case you didn't know..

Coming through the ranks of Real Madrid, Guti spent 14 seasons with Los Blancos first team before joining Besiktas in 2011. During his time at Real Madrid, the Spaniard won 15 trophies, including three Champions Leagues and five La Liga titles.

Later, Guti returned to the Spanish capital to work as a manager in the Real Madrid youth system. Back in July, last summer, the Spaniard moved to Turkey to serve as Senol Gunes' assistant at Besiktas.

Having spent time with Ronaldo at the Bernabeu during his career as a player, Guti picked Messi as a more talented player between the two, while claiming that the Portuguese talisman is a great goalscorer apart from being a 'self-made' player.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the Messi-Ronaldo debate with Marca, Guti said:

“It is true that I recently tweeted that I chose Messi, but I value highly what Cristiano has done. He is a great player.
“Messi has more talent, Cristiano is more of a goalscorer, more ambition, he is a self-made player. It is incredible that in the era of Messi, he has been able to win five Ballons d’Or. He has been massively important, as he showed at Real Madrid.”

What's next?

Messi's Barcelona will face second-placed Atletico Madrid in La Liga at the weekend. On the other hand, Ronaldo is trying hard to return to action for Juventus' Champions League clash against Ajax after sustaining an injury during the International break.

