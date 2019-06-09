×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo News: “It will be a big test for us to stop Ronaldo,” Dutch midfielder admits

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
20   //    09 Jun 2019, 11:05 IST

Portugal v Switzerland - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final
Portugal v Switzerland - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

What is the story?

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is looking forward to the prospect of facing Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Nations League final, with the Liverpool star admitting that it will be a “big test” for the Dutch to contain the Portuguese talisman.

In case you didn’t know…

Wijnaldum played the whole 120 minutes of the Netherlands' 3-1 extra-time triumph over England in the Nations League semi-finals. The midfielder was at his very best with his physicality and work ethic against a resilient English side.

On the club front, Wijnaldum enjoyed the best season of his career as he played an instrumental role in Liverpool’s sixth European glory. The Dutchman chipped in with two crucial goals against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final second leg, which helped Liverpool to make a historic comeback against the Spanish champions.

On the other hand, Portugal booked their place in the Nations League final after thumping Switzerland 3-1 in the other semi-final, courtesy of Ronaldo's brilliance. The 34-year-old was at his scintillating best as he bagged another hat-trick for his national side.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, ahead of the final, Wijnaldum stated that the Dutch are embracing the challenge of stopping one of the best players in the world.

"I'm happy that we play against him.
"You always want to play against the best players in the world. It will be a big test for us to stop him.
"We all look forward to playing a game against Ronaldo, but it's not only him. He has a big influence on the team, and it's difficult to stop it. They have more players who can make the difference, as a team we have to do well to stop them."

What’s next?

The Netherlands will have their task cut out when they face Portugal in the Nations League final at the Estadio do Dragao tonight.

Tags:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Netherlands Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Georginio Wijnaldum Greatest Footballers of All Time GOAT
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Ajax send a cheeky message to the Netherlands on how to stop the Portuguese star in the UEFA Nations League final
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: “van Dijk and de Ligt can stop the Portuguese superstar”- claims Koeman
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus talisman backed to dribble past Virgil van Dijk if they meet in Nations League final
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Ajax post a cheeky video of Juventus ace in a message to the Netherlands coach
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League final: "Three finals and I hope to win two of the three," says Ronaldo ahead off clash against Netherlands
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: 3 things that need to happen for the Portuguese star to win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League Final : 3 Reasons why Portugal are favorites to win the tournament
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League News: Virgil van Dijk talks about the prospect of facing Cristiano Ronaldo in the final
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: "If there is someone who can beat Van Dijk, it is Cristiano," says Jose Fonte
RELATED STORY
2018/19 UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs Netherlands Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us