×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese star looked visibly unhappy when Bernardo Silva was named 'Player of the Tournament' in UEFA Nations League

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
1.21K   //    10 Jun 2019, 15:18 IST
Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final
Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

What's the story?

Following Portugal's victory in the inaugural UEFA Nations League's final against the Netherlands last night, Bernardo Silva was awarded as the 'Player of the Tournament'.

Despite being just beside his teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo looked visibly upset and did not congratulate his compatriot when the announcement was made.

In case you didn't know...

Portugal won their second international trophy in three years after they inflicted a 1-0 defeat to Netherlands in the finals of Nations League. Goncalo Guedes' strike in the second half made all the difference as the Dutch were unable to find a way past Portugal's keeper Rui Patricio throughout the game.

Bernardo Silva was sensational throughout the game and his relentless display bore fruit when he picked out Guedes with a pinpoint pass. Ronaldo was unusually quiet throughout the game, and as a result, he failed to get on the score sheet.

However, the 34-year-old was instrumental for his team during his sensational hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi-finals.

Speaking after the match, Ronaldo said:

"As I said before, I’m very happy to win here. The Portuguese people deserve it. They’ve supported us right from the start of the two matches, against Switzerland and today, and this trophy is for all of them. It doesn’t belong to the national team but all of Portugal."
“The national team will continue, with or without Cristiano. I think the team has great potential. There are young players, players who over the years will become more mature and better."

The heart of the matter

Bernardo Silva had an amazing tournament for which he won the Player of the tournament award, but Ronaldo looked visibly upset when his teammate received the award.

Advertisement

Ronaldo and Silva were standing beside each other when the announcement was made and the five time Ballon d'Or shook his head, in disregard. It is likely that Ronaldo thought he deserved the award after he single-handedly took his team to the finals with a spectacular hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi-finals.

What's next?

Ronaldo will take a break before focusing on Juventus' friendlies in July.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Netherlands Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Bernardo Silva
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus star looked unhappy at Bernardo Silva winning the UEFA Nations League Player of the Tournament award 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League Final : 3 Reasons why Portugal are favorites to win the tournament
RELATED STORY
Twitter melts down as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal to the first-ever Nations League title
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese superstar creates amazing record after winning the UEFA Nations League
RELATED STORY
Portugal 1-0 Netherlands - 4 things we learnt from the UEFA Nations League final
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Ajax send a cheeky message to the Netherlands on how to stop the Portuguese star in the UEFA Nations League final
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League News: Virgil van Dijk talks about the prospect of facing Cristiano Ronaldo in the final
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League final: Ronaldo leads his side to another international trophy as Portugal beat Netherlands 1-0
RELATED STORY
Portugal 1-0 Netherlands: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis | UEFA Nations League Final
RELATED STORY
Twitter hails Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal win the UEFA Nations League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us