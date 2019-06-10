Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese star looked visibly unhappy when Bernardo Silva was named 'Player of the Tournament' in UEFA Nations League

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

What's the story?

Following Portugal's victory in the inaugural UEFA Nations League's final against the Netherlands last night, Bernardo Silva was awarded as the 'Player of the Tournament'.

Despite being just beside his teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo looked visibly upset and did not congratulate his compatriot when the announcement was made.

In case you didn't know...

Portugal won their second international trophy in three years after they inflicted a 1-0 defeat to Netherlands in the finals of Nations League. Goncalo Guedes' strike in the second half made all the difference as the Dutch were unable to find a way past Portugal's keeper Rui Patricio throughout the game.

Bernardo Silva was sensational throughout the game and his relentless display bore fruit when he picked out Guedes with a pinpoint pass. Ronaldo was unusually quiet throughout the game, and as a result, he failed to get on the score sheet.

However, the 34-year-old was instrumental for his team during his sensational hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi-finals.

Speaking after the match, Ronaldo said:

"As I said before, I’m very happy to win here. The Portuguese people deserve it. They’ve supported us right from the start of the two matches, against Switzerland and today, and this trophy is for all of them. It doesn’t belong to the national team but all of Portugal."

“The national team will continue, with or without Cristiano. I think the team has great potential. There are young players, players who over the years will become more mature and better."

The heart of the matter

Bernardo Silva had an amazing tournament for which he won the Player of the tournament award, but Ronaldo looked visibly upset when his teammate received the award.

Ronaldo and Silva were standing beside each other when the announcement was made and the five time Ballon d'Or shook his head, in disregard. It is likely that Ronaldo thought he deserved the award after he single-handedly took his team to the finals with a spectacular hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi-finals.

What's next?

Ronaldo will take a break before focusing on Juventus' friendlies in July.