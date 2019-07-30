×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: Ronaldo recognized with the prestigious 'MARCA Leyenda' award, 10 years after Lionel Messi

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
357   //    30 Jul 2019, 10:12 IST

The Best FIFA Football Awards
The Best FIFA Football Awards

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo received the highly revered MARCA Leyenda or simply MARCA Legend award in a ceremony organized by the Spanish sports media outlet yesterday.

Interestingly, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was the last footballer to be recognized with this honor in 2009 and so far only few elite football players have received the award, the elite list includes - Lionel Messi, Raul Gonzalez, Diego Maradona, Pele and Paolo Maldini.

In case you didn't know...

MARCA Legend award is given to sportsmen in recognition for their incredible achievements in their career and to some of the most success athletes in their fields.

With his nomination this year, the 34-year-old superstar joins an elite list of athletes to have received this prize, following on from the likes of Rafa Nadal, Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, Marc Marquez, Pau Gasol, Miguel Indurain, Usain Bolt and Roger Federer.

Ronaldo arguably enjoyed the best spell of his career with his former club Real Madrid. Not only did he score goals at an incredible rate, his trophy haul with Los Blancos also remains commendable.

In the nine seasons he spent with the record European champions, he netted 451 times in 438 competitive appearances across all competitions, also becoming their all-time top scorer in the league with 312 goals.

His incredible trophy haul at the Madrid based club include - four Champions League crowns, three Club World Cups and UEFA Super Cups apiece, two LaLiga titles, a pair of Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

This list of honors is completed with four Ballons d'Or, three Golden Shoe awards, two FIFA The Best awards, whilst he was named UEFA Best Player in Europe three times and landed the Pichichi crown on three occasions.

The heart of the matter...

At a ceremony, where he was joined by Real Madrid president Fiorentino Perez, an emotional Ronaldo said that he was honored to be awarded the accolade. He said:

Advertisement
"It is a Spanish trophy and I am very honored [to receive it]. Thank you to everyone who has helped me achieve it. It is a matter of pride to me. And I hope to return to Madrid soon."

After receiving the award, he was interviewed by a group of five children, each of whom were wearing one of the shirts he's played in during his career.

In the course of the Q & A hr revealed that winning EURO 2016 with Portugal was the single most important thing in his career. He said:

"All trophies are important, but it possibly is because it is special."
"It's not the same [as the others]; when you win something for your country and you know it is very difficult [to do]... it's the most important thing in my career."

What's next?

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a great debut season with Juventus, winning the Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana, while also lifting the inaugural UEFA Nations League with Portugal.

Now, having earned a lifetime award with MARCA, can he bag a record sixth Ballon d'Or this December? We'll have to wait and see.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Did the Portuguese really conquer Spain?
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Former Real Madrid star feels Lionel Messi more talented than CR7
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records that Cristiano Ronaldo may never break
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records Cristiano Ronaldo will never break 
RELATED STORY
4 world class players who played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
5 things Lionel Messi does better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi summed up Real Madrid's problem this season and that's Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo, not Lionel Messi, is the Mr. Champions League
RELATED STORY
7 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is Better Than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us