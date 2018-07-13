Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cristiano Ronaldo's "obsession" with Lionel Messi forced Juventus move, says Ryan Giggs

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.50K   //    13 Jul 2018, 14:45 IST

Cri
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo sent shockwaves through world football by ending his 9-year run with the reigning Champions League holders and opting to move to Italy with Juventus in a deal reportedly worth over a €100 million.

A lot has been made about the move since, with speculations rife concerning the reasons behind the eye-brow raising decision made by the Portuguese megastar. Pundits across TV stations have offered up their assertions behind the big-money transfer.

Also read: Doesn't matter what the question is, Cristiano Ronaldo is the answer

But now, a former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo has come out with an explanation that might not go down that well with the leading Real-Madrid goalscorer of all-time.

Ryan Giggs, who played alongside Ronaldo at United when he lifted the first of his five Champions League titles, believes a desire to conquer Italy may stem from his former team-mate's need to be the best. Giggs shared Manchester United's dressing room with Ronaldo between 2004 and 2009 before Ronaldo’s departure to join Real Madrid.

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielde
Ronaldo and Giggs played together at Manchester United.

Since Ronaldo’s arrival in Madrid, the rivalry between Ronaldo’s Real Madrid and Lionel Messi’s Barcelona reached a peak.

This is what the Manchester United legend had to say about his former teammate's decision to join the Old Lady:

"I'm surprised that he would leave Real Madrid and go to Italy," Giggs said on ITV.

"I think it's a big challenge for him but he's going to a huge club. Having that on your CV: Real Madrid, Man United, Juventus - it's some CV."

"He's obsessed with being better than Messi. He has that now, that, 'I did it in England, I did it in Spain, I'm going to do it in Italy ... I did it with Portugal.'

"So maybe that will be his argument when [he asks himself]: 'Am I better than Messi?'"

Ryan Giggs has spent a considerable amount of time with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and knows him personally and, therefore, his words carry some weight. However, there is only one man who knows if what Giggs asserted is true and what the reasons behind the move to Juventus were, and that is Cristiano Ronaldo.

What do you make of Ronaldo's move to Juventus and why Giggs thinks it happened? Let us know in the comments section below.

UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Ballon D'or
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Messi obsession may be behind Ronaldo's Juve switch - Giggs
RELATED STORY
5 things Lionel Messi does better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Five incredible records shared by Lionel Messi and...
RELATED STORY
Nine years at Real Madrid: 9 most iconic CR7 moments
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Lionel Messi won't win the 2018 Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo's UCL dominance, Messi breaks Chelsea curse - the...
RELATED STORY
5 big European teams and the positions they need to...
RELATED STORY
5 times Lionel Messi mesmerised for 90 minutes
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
2nd Qualifying Round
24 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
24 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
24 Jul BAT TBC 05:30 AM BATE vs TBC
24 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
24 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
24 Jul CFR TBC 09:30 PM CFR Cluj vs TBC
24 Jul PAO BAS 11:00 PM PAOK vs Basel
26 Jul AJA STU 12:00 AM Ajax vs Sturm Graz
31 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
31 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
31 Jul BAT TBC 05:30 AM BATE vs TBC
31 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
31 Jul CFR TBC 05:30 AM CFR Cluj vs TBC
31 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
01 Aug BAS PAO 11:30 PM Basel vs PAOK
02 Aug STU AJA 12:00 AM Sturm Graz vs Ajax
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us