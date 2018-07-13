Cristiano Ronaldo's "obsession" with Lionel Messi forced Juventus move, says Ryan Giggs

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo sent shockwaves through world football by ending his 9-year run with the reigning Champions League holders and opting to move to Italy with Juventus in a deal reportedly worth over a €100 million.

A lot has been made about the move since, with speculations rife concerning the reasons behind the eye-brow raising decision made by the Portuguese megastar. Pundits across TV stations have offered up their assertions behind the big-money transfer.

But now, a former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo has come out with an explanation that might not go down that well with the leading Real-Madrid goalscorer of all-time.

Ryan Giggs, who played alongside Ronaldo at United when he lifted the first of his five Champions League titles, believes a desire to conquer Italy may stem from his former team-mate's need to be the best. Giggs shared Manchester United's dressing room with Ronaldo between 2004 and 2009 before Ronaldo’s departure to join Real Madrid.

Ronaldo and Giggs played together at Manchester United.

Since Ronaldo’s arrival in Madrid, the rivalry between Ronaldo’s Real Madrid and Lionel Messi’s Barcelona reached a peak.

This is what the Manchester United legend had to say about his former teammate's decision to join the Old Lady:

"I'm surprised that he would leave Real Madrid and go to Italy," Giggs said on ITV.

"I think it's a big challenge for him but he's going to a huge club. Having that on your CV: Real Madrid, Man United, Juventus - it's some CV."

"He's obsessed with being better than Messi. He has that now, that, 'I did it in England, I did it in Spain, I'm going to do it in Italy ... I did it with Portugal.'

"So maybe that will be his argument when [he asks himself]: 'Am I better than Messi?'"

Ryan Giggs has spent a considerable amount of time with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and knows him personally and, therefore, his words carry some weight. However, there is only one man who knows if what Giggs asserted is true and what the reasons behind the move to Juventus were, and that is Cristiano Ronaldo.

