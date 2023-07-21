Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken American media personality Kylie Jenner to become the highest-earning individual on the social media platform Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the most famous name in the world of football. On the flip side, everyone is well aware of the name Kylie Jenner in the fields of lifestyle and beauty. She is a public figure, and also owns a beauty brand called "Kylie Cosmetics".

The 38-year-old football star is the most followed individual on the platform with almost 600 million followers. Jenner stands fourth on the list with almost 400 million followers on the social media platform.

Nevertheless, in a recent list, it was revealed that despite the massive popularity of the 25-year-old public figure, Ronaldo is the highest earner on Instagram.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner earns a whopping £1.87 million per sponsored post. Ronaldo, who's currently playing in the Saudi Pro League, regularly promotes sports websites as well as cryptocurrency and wellness brands on his social media handle.

Kylie Jenner pockets £1.47 million for every sponsored post she shares on the platform. She is also a businesswoman and promotes her own brands such as Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Swim in addition to the sponsorships.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arch-rival Lionel Messi was placed third in the list with £1.38 million per sponsored Instagram post. Kylie Jenner's sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, are also in the top 10.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his second consecutive pre-season loss

After missing the two initial games with Al-Nassr as he was vacationing with family, Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a 5-0 defeat to Spain's Celta Vigo with the club. However, the 38-year-old was subbed out at halftime when the score was 0-0 in Portugal.

Consequently, in their last match of the pre-season tour in the southern European country, they locked horns against Portuguese Champions, Benfica.

They suffered another big defeat, with the scoreline reading 4-1. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to win a match in the pre-season. Moreover, Al-Nassr will be facing Paris Saint-Germain next on July 25, which will be their biggest test in the pre-season assignments.