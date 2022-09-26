Cristiano Ronaldo pictured training with black eye and cut to the face after being bloodied by injury during Portugal’s win over Czech Republic

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been pictured with a black eye following a collision in his side's 4-0 thrashing of the Czech Republic on September 24.

The legendary forward clattered into Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik during the first half of Portugal's UEFA Nations League win.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Vaclik went for an aerial ball but the former's face smashed into the goalkeeper's arms, leaving him bloodied and bruised.

The Manchester United striker wore a plaster over his nose while his face was dripping with blood.

The veteran striker did get up and complete the rest of the match following medical treatment, but the ordeal has left the Red Devils attacker with a black eye.

Despite this, Ronaldo has taken part in training with Fernando Santos' side and is expected to lead the side in their final Nations League game against Spain on September 27.

It will be the last match for Portugal ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

A Selecao impressed against the Czechs with a double from Diogo Dalot, a Bruno Fernandes strike and Diogo Jota's header, sending Santos' men top of their group.

It is all to play for between Portugal and Spain, with two points separating them and the chance to advance to the final four in their hands.

Santos backs Cristiano Ronaldo despite frustrating night against Czech Republic

Ronaldo cuts a frustrated figure

Portugal manager Santos has defended Cristiano Ronaldo following his performance against the Czech Republic in the 4-0 win.

Many were critical of the striker, who never really got a foothold in the game and gave away a first-half penalty that Patrik Schick couldn't capitalize on.

However, he did manage to assist Jota in the latter stages.

Santos has said:

"Football is like that. He [Cristiano Ronaldo] had three or four chances to score, sometimes he hit badly, other times he hit well but didn't score, it's part of football. He worked a lot for the team. If he hadn't opened the spaces, the goals wouldn't have come."

He added:

"Of course, we all expect goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, but we all also expect goals from the Portuguese team and he too. He is happy because we won and we won well."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



His third goal was something special



(via

Two years ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a World Cup hat trick vs. SpainHis third goal was something special(via @FIFAWorldCup Two years ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a World Cup hat trick vs. Spain ⚽⚽⚽His third goal was something special 😍 (via @FIFAWorldCup)https://t.co/rjq1SkYNHo

Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in international football with 177 goals to his name.

The former Real Madrid striker will look to add to that record in tomorrow's encounter with Spain at the Municipal Stadium of Braga.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a memorable hat-trick against the Spaniards in the 2018 World Cup, including a mesmerizing free-kick.

