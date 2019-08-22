Cristiano Ronaldo predicts his worth to be around €300 million in today's market

Cristiano Ronaldo

In a crazy transfer market where splurging hundreds of millions has become the norm to acquire a player with reasonable credentials, Cristiano Ronaldo's predicted worth of €300 million at his peak maybe a bit understated.

Not many would have predicted such a steep rise in transfer fees, considering a record deal in 2009 that saw Ronaldo move to Real Madrid from Manchester United for a then record fee of €94 million. But a deeper look at contract details reveals a shift that was probably ignored by the market in years gone by. Ten years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo had a €1 billion buyout clause at Real Madrid.

These astronomical sums that were previously considered ridiculous are now a distinct reality. Just last year, PSG broke the bank to sign Neymar from Barcelona for €222 million.

When asked about his likely selling price, Ronaldo said:

"Based on how football is nowadays? It's difficult to calculate."

He went on to say,

"Today there is a lot of emphasis placed on potential and the football industry is different. I'm going to put aside [Portuguese international Joao] Felix's [€120m transfer from Benfica to Atletico Madrid] case. Nowadays, any player is worth €100m having proved nothing. There is more money in football.

A goalkeeper, a centre-back is worth €70m, €80m. I don't agree with that. But this is the world which we live in. The market is like that and you have to respect it. Is there a football player that has more records than me? I don't think there is a player that has more records than me."

When pushed to predict his worth, Ronaldo said,

Advertisement

"If I were 25, and a goalkeeper [today] is worth €75m, a player that does and has done what I have done in recent years has to have a value of three or four times that, easily, but I no longer have that desire."

Ronaldo's transfer fee of €100 million at the age of 33 caught the eye of many a pundit. But, he has lived up to his billing at Turin. An anchor of an individual, Ronaldo is a major cause for Juve's consistency.

Talks of retirement don't seem to be on the cards for this Portuguese sensation. When asked about retirement plans, he said:

"I know I'm already in the history of football. I know that I'm one of the best in my field, but that is not by chance. I could end my career next year, but I could also play until I'm 40 or 41."

The transfer market never fails to amaze. When a club like Arsenal shells out sums close to €100 million for relatively untested players, we can be sure that the present bullish market is not going to slow down in years to come.

It should not be cause for any surprise if clubs shell out in excess of €300 million in the next summer transfer window. With Messi's career moving into its twilight years, will it be Barcelona that will splash the cash to sign his replacement?