Cristiano Ronaldo presents unique birthday gift to partner Georgina Rodriguez in Dubai 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo gave a stunning birthday gift to his Spanish partner Georgina Rodriguez during their ongoing Dubai vacation.

Ronaldo and his family are currently in Dubai during the Premier League’s winter break. The family of six recently announced they are expecting their second pair of twins. Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez since 2016.

The Instagram influencer/model Rodriguez is the protagonist of the Netflix series I am Georgina which was released on 27th January, 2022. She also celebrated her 28th birthday on the same day.

Ronaldo, who is known for his lavish yet disciplined lifestyle, presented a unique gift to his partner. The Portuguese spent a fortune on getting a promotional clip for I am Georgina played on Burj Khalifa. It is the world’s tallest building and becomes a huge display screen at night.

Ronaldo reportedly paid at least £50,000 to get the clip played on the building. The Manchester United star has a net worth of around £370million and earns £500k in weekly wages.

Manchester United have problems to solve to make use of Cristiano Ronaldo's goals

Manchester United are nowhere near where they were expected to be at the start of the season. It is astounding to think that the squad that finished second in the Premier League last season. They received notable reinforcements at the start of the season but found themselves struggling to win matches on a weekly basis.

Manager Ralf Rangnick knows that there are multiple problems that still need addressing. The team has shown defensive improvement but still show regular lapses in concentration. The loss of Paul Pogba and the manager’s distrust of Donny van de Beek has left a lack of creativity in the center of the park. Pogba has been injured since October and is also reportedly set to leave the club in the summer.

The one thing the German manager deserves appreciation for has been the way he has reacted to situations. A Cristiano Ronaldo outburst after getting substituted was well managed in the media. Marcus Rashford was used as a substitute after his poor form towards the beginning of the German’s tenure. Rashford has returned to scoring goals again.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport



trib.al/jXTNpaK Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot join Manchester United team-mates Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire out in Dubai Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot join Manchester United team-mates Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire out in Dubaitrib.al/jXTNpaK

Additionally, Rangnick has used Scott McTominay as the single CDM in recent games after Manchester United consistently struggled to dominate possession against teams that were weaker on paper. He had employed Fred and the Scotsman together in a double pivot like his predecessor Ole Gunnar Soskjaer during his first few games in charge.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fred operates at his best when given a license to roam. That allows Bruno Fernandes space to move into. Fred’s role can eventually be expected to be taken over by Paul Pogba. Regardless, there is a lot of work still left to be done, but the potential is there for all to see.

Edited by S Chowdhury