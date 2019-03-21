Cristiano Ronaldo returns to National Team after a 9-month absence

Ronaldo has rejoined the Portuguese National Team for the first time since the World Cup in Russia, last year.

After nine months of absence from the Portuguese National Team, Ronaldo has returned to take part in the European Championship qualifiers.

Being the current reigning European Champions, it is essential for Portugal to qualify for the finals next year, and this is why Ronaldo has returned.

Being both the top goalscorer in the history of both the World Cup qualifiers and the European Championship Qualifiers, he is a must-have in the Portuguese national side.

After being knocked out of the World Cup last summer, Ronaldo had not featured in the Portuguese side.

Whilst this decision came as a surprise to some, it was confirmed by the Portuguese manager, Fernando Santos, that Ronaldo wanted to stay in Italy to fully adapt to his new club.

However, this period has passed, and after his heroics against Atletico Madrid, it seems like the ideal time for Ronaldo to resume his role as Portugal's captain.

Ronaldo is in good form after scoring a historic hat trick versus Atletico Madrid last week.

Portugal will face Ukraine on Friday, followed by another qualifier against Serbia on Monday evening.

Both fixtures will be played in Portugal, and with Ronaldo playing, one would have to say Portugal are favourites.

Portugal have drawn a fairly easy group compared to previous years, nevertheless, they will have to be at their best to advance to the finals next year.

On a personal note, Ronaldo currently sits on 85 international goals for Portugal, which is the highest of any active player, and any European player ever.

However, his 85 goals pale in comparison to, none other than, Iran's Ali Daei, who sits on a mighty 109 goals on the International stage.

Ronaldo sits just 24 goals behind the Iranian however, and if he manages a healthy goal tally during this year, he won't be that far behind from the record.

