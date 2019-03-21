×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to National Team after a 9-month absence

Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
News
24   //    21 Mar 2019, 03:10 IST

Ronaldo has rejoined the Portuguese National Team for the first time since the World Cup in Russia, last year.
Ronaldo has rejoined the Portuguese National Team for the first time since the World Cup in Russia, last year.

After nine months of absence from the Portuguese National Team, Ronaldo has returned to take part in the European Championship qualifiers.

Being the current reigning European Champions, it is essential for Portugal to qualify for the finals next year, and this is why Ronaldo has returned.

Being both the top goalscorer in the history of both the World Cup qualifiers and the European Championship Qualifiers, he is a must-have in the Portuguese national side.


After being knocked out of the World Cup last summer, Ronaldo had not featured in the Portuguese side.

Whilst this decision came as a surprise to some, it was confirmed by the Portuguese manager, Fernando Santos, that Ronaldo wanted to stay in Italy to fully adapt to his new club.

However, this period has passed, and after his heroics against Atletico Madrid, it seems like the ideal time for Ronaldo to resume his role as Portugal's captain.


Ronaldo is in good form after scoring a historic hat trick versus Atletico Madrid last week.
Ronaldo is in good form after scoring a historic hat trick versus Atletico Madrid last week.

Portugal will face Ukraine on Friday, followed by another qualifier against Serbia on Monday evening.

Advertisement

Both fixtures will be played in Portugal, and with Ronaldo playing, one would have to say Portugal are favourites.

Portugal have drawn a fairly easy group compared to previous years, nevertheless, they will have to be at their best to advance to the finals next year.

On a personal note, Ronaldo currently sits on 85 international goals for Portugal, which is the highest of any active player, and any European player ever.

However, his 85 goals pale in comparison to, none other than, Iran's Ali Daei, who sits on a mighty 109 goals on the International stage.

Ronaldo sits just 24 goals behind the Iranian however, and if he manages a healthy goal tally during this year, he won't be that far behind from the record.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
European Qualifiers Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
5 biggest fixtures to look forward to during the international break
RELATED STORY
5 Major records that Cristiano Ronaldo can break in the near future
RELATED STORY
'Cristiano doesn't have to prove anything to anyone'- Juventus star certain that his teammate will be at his best for Portugal
RELATED STORY
3 best Cristiano Ronaldo performances of 2018
RELATED STORY
3 France players who deserved national team call-ups
RELATED STORY
10 best quotes on Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Portugal considers revoking Juventus star's honors following a tax fraud fine
RELATED STORY
5 gifts from Cristiano Ronaldo which show he has the biggest heart
RELATED STORY
Five Records set by Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal you didn't know about
RELATED STORY
Reports: Bruno Alves reveals Cristiano Ronaldo was angry about Ballon d'Or snub
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 1
Today KAZ SCO 08:30 PM Kazakhstan vs Scotland
Today CYP SAN 10:30 PM Cyprus vs San Marino
Tomorrow NOR EST 01:15 AM Northern Ireland vs Estonia
Tomorrow NET BEL 01:15 AM Netherlands vs Belarus
Tomorrow SLO HUN 01:15 AM Slovakia vs Hungary
Tomorrow CRO AZE 01:15 AM Croatia vs Azerbaijan
Tomorrow ISR SLO 01:15 AM Israel vs Slovenia
Tomorrow FYR LAT 01:15 AM FYR Macedonia vs Latvia
Tomorrow AUS POL 01:15 AM Austria vs Poland
Tomorrow BEL RUS 01:15 AM Belgium vs Russia
Tomorrow BUL MON 10:30 PM Bulgaria vs Montenegro
23 Mar ENG CZE 01:15 AM England vs Czech Republic
23 Mar POR UKR 01:15 AM Portugal vs Ukraine
23 Mar LUX LIT 01:15 AM Luxembourg vs Lithuania
23 Mar MOL FRA 01:15 AM Moldova vs France
23 Mar AND ICE 01:15 AM Andorra vs Iceland
23 Mar ALB TUR 01:15 AM Albania vs Turkey
23 Mar GEO SWI 07:30 PM Georgia vs Switzerland
23 Mar GIB REP 10:30 PM Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland
23 Mar SWE ROM 10:30 PM Sweden vs Romania
23 Mar MAL FAR 10:30 PM Malta vs Faroe Islands
24 Mar SPA NOR 01:15 AM Spain vs Norway
24 Mar LIE GRE 01:15 AM Liechtenstein vs Greece
24 Mar ITA FIN 01:15 AM Italy vs Finland
24 Mar BOS ARM 01:15 AM Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Armenia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us