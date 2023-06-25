Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr reach agreement to sign 24-year-old ex-Serie A midfielder on 3-year contract: Reports

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are in talks to sign 24-year-old Spezia midfielder Kevin Agudelo on a three-year contract. Agudelo made 36 appearances for the Serie B club last season, registering one assist.

The Colombian has previously made 99 appearances in Serie A, scoring five goals and providing five assists. He has represented clubs like Fiorentina, Genoa, and more.

Al-Nassr are making moves in the market. Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Hakim Ziyech will join Al-Alamy from Chelsea. The Moroccan is expected to partner Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca in the attack.

Apart from that, they have also been heavily linked with a move for Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic. Agudelo is another player who looks set to join the Saudi Pro League club.

Al-Alamy finished second in the SPL in 2022-23, five points behind champions Al-Ittihad. "The Tigers" have already signed Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante. Apart from that, Al-Hilal have also scooped up Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expecting better things at Al-Nassr next year

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 14 goals and provided three assists in first half a season at Al-Nassr. However, the team finshed the season trophyless. Ronaldo, though, is confident about winning titles next year.

In a recent interview with the Saudi Pro League's official media, Ronaldo said:

"My expectation was a little bit different. To be honest. I expected to win something this year. But not always the way things go the way we want. Sometimes we need patience consistency and persistence to achieve things."

He added:

"We improved a lot. Let’s say this last five six months, the team improve a lot. Even the league, all the teams improve and my team as well. It takes time sometimes. But, if you believe it's your goal, I think everything is possible. I expected to win something this year but we didn't. But, next year I am really positive and confident that things will change and we'll do in a better way. So, let’s believe on that and work on that."

Ziyech's arrival will strengthen the team's attack as Ronaldo and Talisca are already in their ranks. Brozovic and Agudelo's potential signings would also be efffective. The duo could be expected to partner Luiz Gustavo in the middle of the park.

Al-Nassr, however, are yet to confirm their new coach for the next season. Rudi Garcia was sacked last term and under-19 coach Dinko Jelicic saw off the rest of the campaign. Who comes at the helm to manage Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. next season remains to be seen.

