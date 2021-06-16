Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo stars in Portugal's 3-0 victory over Hungary

Raphael Guerreiro and Cristiano Ronaldo were among the goals as Portugal made a winning start to their Euro 2020 campaign against Hungary with a 3-0 win. The Hungarian side put on a valiant display against the defending champions but late goals from Guerreiro and Ronaldo secured all three points for Fernando Santos' men.

Portugal made a bright start to the game and created several goalscoring opportunities in the first half. Diogo Jota appeared to be Portugal's main attacking threat during the first 45 minutes of the game and forced a couple of great saves from Peter Gulacsi.

Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with the best opportunity of the first half but blasted his shot over the crossbar from four yards out.

Pepe came close to scoring with a brilliant header inside the first two minutes of the second half but was denied by an excellent save by Gulacsi. The Hungarian goalkeeper was called into action again to keep out Bruno Fernandes' long-range effort.

Portugal dominated proceedings for the majority of the second half but were unable to penetrate Hungary's resolute defence. Raphael Guerreiro finally broke the deadlock for his side with six minutes of regular time remaining on the clock before Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to bag all three points for his side.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the all-time leading goalscorer in the men's European Championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time leading goalscorer in the men's European Championship courtesy of his late brace against Hungary. The Portuguese striker scored from the penalty spot to bag his tenth goal in the competition, overtaking France's Michel Platini on nine goals.

His eleventh goal in the competition came just a few minutes later as the 37-year-old took the ball around Peter Gulacsi and buried it into the back of the net to secure a crucial victory for his side.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in men’s European Championship history to score 10 goals in the competition.



