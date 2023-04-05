Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez follows Lionel Messi’s wife in reacting to Shakira’s post as she bids emotional farewell to Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has followed Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo by reacting to Shakira's post as she bid an emotional farewell to Spain.

The Colombian pop star, who is former Barca legend Gerard Pique's former partner, has left Barcelona to start a new life in Miami.

She recently took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message that read:

I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea.

It continued:

"Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love."

The message further read:

"Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thank you to my Spanish audience who have always wrapped me in their love and loyalty. For you just a see you later and as my father said so many times, see you around the curves!"

A few weeks ago, Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo left a comment under Shakira's post on social media after the Colombian released a diss track. Cristiano Ronaldo's partner has now liked Shakira's latest social media post, which has garnered almost 3 million likes on Instagram so far.

Lionel Messi might join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his Paris Saint-Germain contract and looks unlikely to renew the deal.

The Argentine has received a mammoth bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal to join them that would see him earn €400 million per year.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, plies his trade for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. The Portuguese superstar has scored 11 goals and has provided two assists in 11 games for the Saudi Arabian club.

If Messi indeed pursues a move to the Middle Eastern club, fans might see the duo reiginte their famous rivalry. The pair lit up world football during their time together in La Liga.

Poll : 0 votes