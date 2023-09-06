Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez hailed as the queen by Neymar’s partner Bruna Biancardi after latest announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has launched a new, one-of-a-kind luxury jewellery collection at the Venice Film Festival on her Instagram account, eliciting admiration from her followers, including Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi.

Argentine supermodel Rodriguez is attending the annual film festival in Italy and made a red carpet appearance sporting her new Heart to Earth collection which was made in partnership with renowned jeweller Pasquale Bruni.

Georgina Rodriguez has over 51 million Instagram followers, many of them celebrities. The post with which she announced the launching of her jewellery collection has garnered 1,094,329 likes and 4,560 comments. She mentioned her collaborators in the caption of the post, which contains nine images.

"Very excited to present my new collection @pasqualebruni at the 80th Venice film festival 🎞❤️💎"

The comment section of the post is filled with posts of admiration, including one from Neymar's girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, who referred to the 29-year-old model as a queen using emojis with her comment under the post.

Biancardi's comment has garnered 901 likes and 41 replies at the time of this article, making it by far the most-liked comment under the post.

Georgina Rodriguez and Biancardi have a number of things in common besides being football WAGs. Both ladies are South American, with Biancardi hailing from Brazil. They are also both based in Saudi Arabia after their respective partners signed lucrative contracts with Saudi Arabian clubs.

Biancardi is expecting her first child with Brazilian superstar Neymar and the couple recently moved to Saudi Arabia from Paris to join Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar set to renew rivalry in Saudi Arabia

While they and their partners may be cordial off the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have never been on the same side on the pitch. In fact, they have faced each other in El Clasico, one of the most bitter rivalries in European football.

31-year-old forward Neymar joined Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in a transfer worth around €90 million last month. Similarly, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo moved to the Gulf country in January to join Al-Nassr, one of the Kingdom's biggest teams.

Neymar will add to his nine appearances against Cristiano Ronaldo when next his Al-Hilal side take on Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on November 30th.

Both Georgina Rodriguez and Bruna Biancardi may continue to admire one another, but when their partners take to the pitch in competitive matches, they will have to shelve their admiration for the duration of the encounters.