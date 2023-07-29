Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez hops on the Barbie trend as she rides a bike in pink shorts during time off with kids

Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has joined the Barbie trend with her new story on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are one of the most famous couples in the world of football. While the football player has reached numerous remarkable peaks in her career on the field, the Spanish model and social media celebrity has been a stay-at-home mom while working on her passion for modeling.

Moreover, their fans have managed to stay close to the couple because they love sharing snaps and updates of their lives on their social media accounts. Cristiano Ronaldo mostly shares sponsored posts in addition to a few glimpses of his matches. However, most of the stories shared by the Spanish model are about the time she spends with her family.

Georgina Rodriguez on Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez recently took to Instagram and uploaded a video of herself cycling with her children. In the story, she can be seen wearing pink shorts as she rides a bicycle.

In addition to that, in the clip, it's also visible that she's keeping an eye on her kids as they ride in a little car. The music added to the social media story was the theme song of the Barbie movie which gave it an overall "Barbie Vibe".

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez shares snaps from her latest campaign with the luxury brand

Georgina Rodriguez recently shared a few glimpses of her latest campaign with luxury brand Guess. The 29-year-old is the face of the luxury brand's Fall campaign in 2023.

The campaign is directed by well-known fashion designer and co-founder of Guess, Paul Marciano. It has been beautifully captured by the lens of Italian photographer Nima Benati.

Rodriguez also shared the gorgeous snaps on her social media accounts including in a post on Instagram. She captioned it:

"Obsessed with my new campaign."

Rodriguez has more than 50 million followers on Instagram. Consequently, all her posts instantly become a piece of attraction, and garner numerous likes as well as comments from her fans and followers regularly.