Cristiano Ronaldo's 'huge f*ck up' led to split from super agent Jorge Mendes - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with former agent Jorge Mendes prior to his move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr in December. According to L'Equipe, the Portuguese superstar's infamous interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan played a major role in the split with his former representative.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Pro League Two assists from Ronaldo taking Al Nassr back to the top of the Saudi Two assists from Ronaldo taking Al Nassr back to the top of the Saudi Pro League 😤 https://t.co/qZf6dKkpkt

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford was far from what the fans expected. The Portuguese captain did have a stellar re-introductory season at Manchester United, bagging 18 goals in 30 games during the 2021/22 campaign.

However, following former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag's appointment as United head coach, the 38-year-old forward's relationship with the club took a turn for the worse.

He refused to come on as a last-minute substitute in a Premier League fixture. Ronaldo was frustrated at his lack of game time under Ten Hag, which would later be revealed in the Morgan interview. The Portuguese superstar had a sit-down with the controversial British broadcaster where he hit out at the club's owners, Ten Hag, and former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

Following an explosive interview, his contract at Manchester United was terminated and he was left searching for European suitors.

As per L'Equipe (via GOAL), Ronaldo's interview with Morgan led to his relationship with Mendes turning sour. A source told the French outlet that the agent saw the interview as a 'huge f**k up', while another source stated that his split with Ronaldo felt like 'a divorce' for Mendes.

After ditching his agent, Cristiano Ronaldo secured a lucrative $200 million-per-year move to Al Nassr.

Erik ten Hag told the way he handled Cristiano Ronaldo situation was 'important to his evolution at the club'

Former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce has lauded Ten Hag for the way he handled Cristiano Ronaldo's complicated situation at Old Trafford. The Englishman believes it was a turning point in the Dutch boss' career at Manchester United.

Pearce told talkSPORT:

“I think [Ten Hag] has pushed them to somewhere near title contenders at this stage, I would say. I think this season may be too soon for them [to win the title], but I would say for a growing process over the next few months, there’s no reason why they can’t come back to the table next year as Premier League contenders. I don’t think they’ve been there for a number of years.”

He added:

"The Ronaldo situation was important to his evolution at the club. Once he got the fans onboard having done what he did with Ronaldo, I think that was it. It was a cakewalk for him and the team are playing from strength to strength.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC All four of Ronaldo's goals for Al Nassr today 🤩 All four of Ronaldo's goals for Al Nassr today 🤩 https://t.co/xqSgJ8XTSj

Cristiano Ronaldo has racked up five goals so far in the Saudi Pro League, of which four came in Al Nassr's 4-0 victory against Al Wehda on 9 February.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes