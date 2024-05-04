Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother sends message to Al Nassr before match against Al-Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are currently taking on Al Wehda at the Al Awwal Stadium in the Saudi Pro League. They are leading 3-0 at the time of writing. Before the match, Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro posted an Instagram message with good wishes for his son's club.

She posted a photo of herself wearing a canary yellow t-shirt (the club's color). The caption stated, "Boa sorte ao meu clube do 💚💚 tamos juntos!!Boa sorte Ao Al Nassr 👍."

When translated into English, it reads:

Good luck to my club 💚💚 we're together!! Good luck to Al Nassr 👍

Al Nassr has been in good form lately after defeating Al Khaleej last Wednesday to book a place in the King's Cup final against Al Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the match, and Sadio Mane converted a penalty to make it a 3-1 win for the canary yellow side.

Although Ronaldo's side are 12 points behind league leaders Al Hilal, it is in good league form with six wins on the trot. The club's last league win came against Al Khaleej when Aymeric Laporte's 68th-minute goal decided the match in favor of the side.

On the other hand, Al Wehda has not won in its last four games in all competitions. They lost 2-0 to Al Hazm in their last league match, marking the second consecutive game in which they failed to score.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023-24 season with Al Nassr in numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has had yet another goal-fest in the 2023-24 season for the Saudi club. In all, the Portuguese #7 has recorded 44 goals and 12 assists in 45 appearances for All Nassr with an astonishing rate of 70 minutes per goal contribution.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 29 goals to his name and is just one assist shy of leading the assist charts, too, with 10. In the AFC Champions League, Ronaldo is the second-highest scorer for his club with 6 goals, behind Talisca (8).

Al Nassr and Al Wehda have crossed paths 42 times, and the home team have come out on top on 26 occasions. 8 games have ended in a draw, while Al Wehda has won the remaining 8. The canary yellow side won the reverse fixture in November with a scoreline of 3-1 in King Abdul Aziz Stadium. Will Ronaldo's club record a 27th victory tonight or will Al Wehda claw their way back with a win? With them comfortably ahead by three goals to nil, it seems highly probable.