“Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother is doing witchcraft to Georgina Rodriguez" - Cuban psychic makes astonishing claim on Dolores Aveiro

If rumors from a Cuban psychic are to be believed, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez may have found themselves at the epicenter of a peculiar family drama. The superstar's mother, Dolores Aveiro, is reportedly entangled in an extraordinary effort to disrupt her son's relationship.

In a shocking development, reports suggest that Aveiro has resorted to the unorthodox means of witchcraft to expel Georgina Rodriguez from her son's life. The startling accusation comes from none other than Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban psychic infamous for his audacious claims.

Vidente claimed, adding fuel to the simmering controversy (via SportsManor):

"Cristiano Ronaldo's mother is doing witchcraft to Georgina. She never wanted him to marry her or have children with Cristiano, because she lost three children. The last time she lost one of the twins that were the boy, and the lady told her: you know what, my son, I don't want Georgina in my house. She ran out of the house. And, for this reason, Cristiano does not take Georgina to his mother's house, only to the children."

According to reports in Spanish and… Ronaldo's Mother Denies Reports Of Son, Girlfriend's Break-Up

This is not the first time Vidente has stirred the pot with regards to the Portuguese international. The controversial psychic, who has a conviction record, foresaw last year that the footballer would hang up his boots by 2023. Furthermore, Vidente predicted Ronaldo's post-retirement career, claiming he would take up managerial responsibilities with an Asian or European team.

Despite these sensational predictions, Ronaldo himself has yet to give a definitive statement about his retirement plans. However, rumors continue to swirl about his intentions to leave Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother speaks against rumors about his problems with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, has openly endorsed her son's relationship with Georgina Rodriguez, contradicting recent rumors of familial discord.

Dolores Aveiro was recently present at an event in Madeira, where she was confronted about the escalating rumors concerning her son and Rodriguez's seemingly rocky relationship. Her response, however, was simple (via SportsManor):

"It's all lies. Every couple argues, but what's been written is a lie."

Vidente's assertion that Ronaldo had barred Georgina from visiting his mother has been recently debunked. In fact, according to SportsManor, Aveiro paid a visit to her son in Saudi Arabia, clearly indicating that relations between the family members are not as contentious as portrayed.

