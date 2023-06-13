Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez to sue ex-colleague for defamation after latter's tell-all video - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is set to sue her former colleague Pablo Bone for defamation after he called her out online in April, according to Spanish newspaper El Economista.

Georgina Rodriguez used to work as a saleswoman in a Gucci store in Madrid alongside Bone. This is the same place where she first encountered Cristiano Ronaldo, which marked the start of their seven-year relationship.

Season 2 of the Netflix series 'Soy Georgina', which premiered earlier this year, depicted the modest lifestyle and personality of the Spanish model and her family, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pablo Bone wasn't pleased by this portrayal and shared a video on TikTok, revealing what Georgina Rodriguez's personality was truly like. He said (via SPORT):

"She was always like that, even if she didn't have a lot of money, she always had these airs of superiority and arrogance. She moved in environments with a lot of money despite living in a poor, very cheap apartment. She always wanted to advance, grow... And when she met Cristiano it was her opportunity for stardom."

Bone recently revealed that Georgina Rodriguez has filed a lawsuit against him for defamation and for having slandered her. Despite this, the TikTok influencer defiantly said (via El Economista):

"I made the videos to tell my experience and without wanting to hurt anyone. I am not afraid to face reality because everything I told you was true. Since these people have so much influence, the trial will be held very soon and we will see each other in court".

"She was always looking to hit the big time" - When Pablo Bone suggested that Georgina Rodriguez's relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo started with a lie

Branding Georgina Rodriguez's personality as arrogant and superior wasn't the only thing that Pablo Bone did in his TikTok video. He also insinuated that her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo started with a lie.

As he also worked as a salesman in the Gucci store, he explained how the 29-year-old met Cristiano Ronaldo from his perspective. He claimed (via MARCA):

"As everyone knows, because Georgina has told it as so, when they met Cristiano was walking into the Gucci store with some friends and his son and she was just walking out the door, but that wasn't the case. When Cristiano entered the Gucci store, we all turned to look at him because he is a super tall man and those kinds of customers are only attended by store managers."

He also said:

"In the end, she was always looking to hit the big time and that's why she worked in different luxury firms."

His comments do suggest that the Spanish model was eager to better her social status and that getting together with a famous person like Ronaldo was her agenda.

However, Bone has given no proof to back up his words, hence his comments must be taken with a pinch of salt.

