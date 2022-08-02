Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet: Inside the £20 million-worth Gulfstream G200 which flies at 560mph and is now up for sale

Cristiano Ronaldo has put his swanky Gulfstream G200 up for sale, worth around £20 million, as per the Sun. The Manchester United superstar bought the twin-engine jet in 2015 but it seems the player is now looking for a bigger jet with the latest features.

According to the report, the jet can achieve a top speed of 560mph and Ronaldo often rents it out for roughly £5,000-£8,500 an hour. The jet is the primary mode of transport for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez often share snaps of the jet's interior on social media.

The jet is equipped with all the modern facilities like Wi-Fi, a telephone, fax machine, electric oven, microwave, refrigerator, and an entertainment system. There is also enough space for passengers to lounge around as there's a lush seating area and it also comes equipped with a three-seater divan that turns into a bed.

The Jet has a very well-built interior area. (Photo Credit: Instagram and Privatefly)

It can accommodate up to 10 passengers at a time and with a range of 3,910 miles, it is ideal for Ronaldo to travel with his family all around Europe. The luxury machine, originally named the 'Astra Galaxy', complements Ronaldo's style very well.

Cristiano Ronaldo's jet packs a lot of features and is one of a kind

Ronaldo's jet is just one of the 250 of the G200 model to be ever manufactured (Photo Credit: Rex Features)

Gulfstream G200, originally designed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), became commercially available in 1999. By the time the last plane rolled off the production site in 2011, only 250 jets of this model were ever made. They were manufactured worldwide for exclusive customers only.

Cristiano Ronaldo's jet has a registration number EC-KBC and is 2.19 wide and has a length of 7.44m. The aircraft was produced in 2006, and he had it refurbished in 2019.

It is one of two jets owned by the former Real Madrid star. The other one is also from Gulfstream, model G650. It is slightly bigger than the G200 model and also costs more.

It can carry up to 18 passengers and has a range of up to 7,000 nautical miles (12,964 km). It’s also faster, with a high-speed cruise of up to 594 mph, and cost the Portuguese star roughly £52 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo began training with Manchester United and played 45 minutes in a friendly game against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Despite that, speculation remains surrounding his future with the club.

With the transfer window set to close at the end of the month, there's still time for the player to secure a move away from the club. However, as things stand, the Portugal veteran remains a Manchester United player.

